EBON NOTICE: Zhang Investor Law Alerts Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Ebang International Holdings Inc. – EBON

NEW YORK, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Ebang International Holdings Inc. ( EBON) between June 26, 2020 and April 5, 2021, inclusive (the Class Period).



If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court before the JUNE 7, 2021 DEADLINE. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that- the proceeds from Ebangs public offerings had been directed to a low yield, long term bonds to an underwriter and to related parties rather than used to develop the Companys operations; Ebangs sales were declining and the Company had inflated reported sales, including through the sale of defective units; Ebangs attempts to go public in Hong Kong had failed due to allegations of embezzling investor funds and inflated sales figures; Ebangs purported cryptocurrency exchange was merely the purchase of an out-of-the-box crypto exchange; and as a result of the foregoing, Defendants positive statements about the Companys business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

