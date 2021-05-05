Snipp Announces Signing of CAD$ 2+ Million Contract with Canadian Province

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2021 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ("Snipp", the "Company") ( TSXV:SPN, Financial)(OTC PINK:SNIPF), a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates, and loyalty solutions, is pleased to announce it has secured a contract valued at over CAD$ 2,000,000 with the Chambers of Commerce of one of the five largest provinces in Canada (the "Client").

This contract is focused on providing travel stimulus for this specific province and will run over the summer months later this year. This one-of-a-kind program has been designed by Snipp and the Client to help spur travel to this province as and when restrictions lift up and to also incentivize travelers to participate in fun socially distanced outdoor activities.

"We are pleased to secure this large contract in a new market for our solutions. We look forward to working with this province to help its economy generate more business and improve the financial health of its local businesses by implementing a targeted travel stimulus program. We hope to leverage this program as a showcase with other Canadian provinces and US states for similar stimulus programs targeted at meeting the needs of a variety of diverse sectors given the broad applicability of the Snipp platform," said Atul Sabharwal, Chief Executive Officer at Snipp.

About Snipp:

Snipp is a global loyalty and promotions company with a singular focus: to develop disruptive engagement platforms that generate insights and drive sales. Our solutions include shopper marketing promotions, loyalty, rewards, rebates and data analytics, all of which are seamlessly integrated to provide a one-stop marketing technology platform. We also provide the services and expertise to design, execute and promote client programs. SnippCheck, our receipt processing engine, is the market leader for receipt-based purchase validation; SnippLoyalty is the only unified loyalty solution in the market for CPG brands. Snipp has powered hundreds of programs for Fortune 1000 brands and world-class agencies and partners.

Snipp is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with a presence across the United States, Canada, Ireland, Europe, and India. The company is publicly listed on the Toronto Stock Venture Exchange (TSX-V) in Canada and is also quoted on the OTC Pink marketplace under the symbol SNIPF.

