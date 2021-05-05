Green Planet Group Establishes "World Headquarters"

Introduces sustainable organic food production technology

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2021 / Green Planet Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:GNPG), an emerging leader in green technology, announced today that it has occupied its new world headquarters building in Phoenix, Arizona.

The building is a mix of offices and warehouse, totaling 13,500 sq/ft. The newest member of our management team, COO Carol Smallwood remarked, "We looked at numerous buildings in the Phoenix metro area and this central location provides sufficient office space for our expanding workforce and ample space to display multiple Healing the Earth growing systems."

The facility is located at 3259 E Harbour Drive, just south of Sky Harbor Airport. There is approximately 4,000 sq/ft of office space that will be utilized by corporate staff, mechanical and software engineers, biologists, and a customer support team.

In addition, there are three special-purpose areas:

Training academy for new Healing the Earth customers to learn about their new systems. Research laboratory, where biologists will test new concepts and develop ongoing crop growth recipes. Computer control room, where technicians monitor Healing the Earth growing systems worldwide, ensuring maximum production.

The growing system display area will house four key sections:

Our second generation, fully functioning 80 foot long, two tiers high (total 160 ft) urban farm growing system, which will include our fully functional robotic seeding/harvesting system. This system will produce various vegetables/micro-greens for the local Phoenix market, generating revenues of up to $37,000 per month. A packaging and refrigeration section, where vegetables are prepared for daily distribution. The original research and development growing system will be moved from Congress AZ to our new facility the first part of May. It will also produce vegetables for local consumption as well as improve the production rate of barley fodder/animal feed for the cattle/goat/sheep/chicken industries. As part of our training academy, new customer personal will learn how to assemble and disassemble growing system components, operate the system, and learn maintenance protocols to keep the system operating at peak efficiency.

This new building will improve company operations, enhance sales and marketing efforts, consolidate research and development activities, and improve all aspects of our customer support program. Combined, the aforementioned should result in increased revenues and profitability.

For more corporate information, see our newly designed website, www.greenplanetgroup.com.

You can find additional information on Healing the Earth and its revolutionary growing system, at www.healingtheearth.net. A link to the Healing the Earth website is also available on www.greenplanetgroup.com.

About Green Planet Group, Inc.

The Company is comprised of four wholly owned subsidiaries: two operating companies and two development stage companies. The Company's Healing the Earth subsidiary has developed a new Fast Track growing system capable of growing vast amounts of fresh, organic food with extremely low water use. XenTx Lubricants produces lubricants and additives for gasoline and diesel engines which reduce emissions and improve fuel economy. AAQIS is developing a hydrogen generator which greatly reduces hydrocarbon emissions while improving fuel efficiency in internal combustion engines. Green Mining Technologies is developing restorative technology for placer mine tailings.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking" statements (as defined - Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Green Planet Group, Inc. cautions that the statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements and no guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from projections in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time the statements are made.

