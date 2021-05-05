PowerBand Appoints Brent Green as Chief Revenue Officer of DRIVRZ Financial

Green Brings Senior Executive Experience Leading Sales Organizations Both in the US and Across the Globe

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2021 / PowerBand Solutions Inc. ( TSXV:PBX, Financial)(OTCQB:PWWBF)( FRA:1ZVA, Financial) ("PowerBand", "PBX" or the "Company"), an innovative automotive fintech leader providing digital and virtual platform solutions to buy, sell, trade, lease, or finance vehicles to consumers, dealers, and OEMs is pleased to announce the appointment of Brent Green as Chief Revenue Officer of DRIVRZ Financial. DRIVRZ Financial is the lending and leasing component of PowerBand's DRIVRZ virtual marketplace, where leases can be approved for drivers and automotive dealers in seconds. In his role, Mr. Green will report to Craig Vaughn, the President of DRIVRZ Financial.

Mr. Green is a graduate of the University of Tennessee with over 20 years' experience in the Automotive Industry. His automotive career began with Cox as a Manager Trainee at the Atlanta Auto Auction. With 17 years at Manheim Brent saw his career grow from Auction Operations (GM Manheim Colorado), to representing the company in Joint Ventures Internationally (General Manager Turkey), and Sales Leadership roles with Commercial clients in both Auto and Power Sports. Brent then moved to a Senior Leadership role at Cox Automotive with the AutoTrader, KBB, and Dealer.com brands, where his most recent role was Vice President of Sales. "Brent's experience leading large national sales teams, as well as building sales organizations from inception, make him the perfect candidate for the growth of DRIVRZ Financial," said Jon Lamb, CEO DRIVRZ Financial.

Kelly Jennings, CEO and Founder of PowerBand, commented: "We are extremely pleased that Brent is joining the DRIVRZ team. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in the Automotive Industry and we are looking forward to his leadership as key factor in our continued development and success. Brent's experience and skill set will help us take advantage of the many opportunities that DRIVRZ has in the US, Canada and globally."

About PowerBand Solutions, Inc.

PowerBand Solutions Inc., listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the OTCQB markets, is a fintech provider disrupting the automotive industry. PowerBand's integrated, cloud-based transaction platform facilitates transactions amongst consumers, dealers, funders, and manufacturers (OEMs). It enables them to buy, sell, trade, finance, and lease new and used, electric- and non-electric vehicles, on smart phones or any other online digital devices, from any location. PowerBand's transaction platform - being trademarked under DRIVRZ - is being made available across North American and global markets.

