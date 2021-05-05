Wuhan General Group Secures Lab for Hemp and Mycelium Eco-Friendly Research & Development

CAPE TOWN, SA / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2021 / WUHAN GENERAL GROUP, INC. (OTC PINK:WUHN) ("Wuhan" or the "Company"), a bioceutical company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research is pleased to announce the following update:

The hemp and mycelium eco-friendly R&D division of M2Bio Sciences, has secured a laboratory facility near its Woodstock office in Cape Town, South Africa. This will enable the company to continue at greater scale the development of local, 100% bio-based, bio-sourced and biodegradable packaging solutions to replace single-use petroleum-based plastics.

The team of ambitious engineers and environmental scientists are developing and testing bio-based plastics from films to foams, including composites. They are using three-dimensional design and forming with hemp-infused PLA to create unique product molds for growing mycelium foam substitutes. The research will now be conducted in a dedicated eco-friendly lab, with a mission to achieve a zero-carbon footprint.

"Everyone is talking about the 60 000 uses of hemp' and the new mushroom economy - but not many are taking concrete steps to actually develop working products. Our laboratory is equipped with cutting-edge state of the art 3D printing hardware and software enabling our team to become leaders in the field of new alternative bio-materials" said Willem Jonker, COO of the M2Bio cannabis division.

The pilot project underway is a hemp and mycelium-based surfboard, the M 2 Bioboard, that's 100% plant-based and biodegradable. The research is being led by engineer Luke Colvin, a competitive world-class surfer. Born in Durban and having travelled much of the Southern African coastline, from Namibia to Mozambique in search of the perfect wave, now on a quest for nature's favorite surfboard.

About Wuhan General Group, Inc./ M 2 Bio Sciences, Inc

Wuhan General Group, Inc. (DBA M 2 bio Sciences), through its wholly-owned subsidiary MJ MedTech is a nutraceutical biotechnology company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research that develops and commercializes a range of CBD and mushrooms-based products under Dr. AnnaRx, Medspresso, Liviana and Handcrafted Delights brands. In addition, our research and clinical trials with psilocybin are aimed at new therapies that will help patients who suffer from alcohol addiction, mental illness and cardiovascular diseases. Our mission is to advance botanical-based medicine to the forefront by deploying best-practice science and medicine, clinical research and emerging technologies. The Company is traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board of NASDAQ under the trading symbol "WUHN".

