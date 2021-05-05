Kingstone Implements WaterStreet's Policy Management System In New York

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Kingstone Implements WaterStreet's Policy Management System In New York

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

*NY joins Kingstone's other states' personal property insurance on the WaterStreet System*

KALISPELL, MT / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2021 / WaterStreet, a technology company with a cloud-based policy administration platform for the insurance industry, announced today thatKingstone Insurance Company ("Kingstone")(NASDAQ:KINS), a publicly-traded property-casualty insurance company with offices in Kingston and Valley Stream, New York, recently began writing its new and renewal personal property policies, produced through its extensive New York network of independent agents, on WaterStreet Company's Policy Administrative system. New York now joins Kingstone's business written in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Rhode Island on the WaterStreet system.

"Kingstone is a formidable and reputable property-casualty player in the Northeast" shared WaterStreet President, Gregg Barrett, "and we were fortunate a few years ago to help them build their business in states outside New York. It gave Kingstone's leadership a chance to watch us perform, establish a strong collaborative atmosphere among our teams, and support their expansion."

Meryl Golden, Chief Operating Officer of Kingstone affirmed that "In 2020 we launched our Kingstone 2.0 modernization initiative which includes updating our systems, moving away from multiple core systems and consolidating to a single policy management system for all products and states. The WaterStreet system provides Kingstone with the platform and flexibility to achieve our goal in modernization. WaterStreet's successful partnership with Kingstone in states outside of New York proved their ability to provide exceptional service and adapt to our needs making WaterStreet a natural fit to partner with as we move ahead with this important initiative."

It is Kingstone's aim to continually provide its agents, policyholders and company personnel an efficient, intuitive experience that marries quality customer experience with low operating costs. WaterStreet believes its system meets those aims today, and it will continue to meet those challenges in the future.

Founded in 2000, WaterStreet is a company of property & casualty insurance industry experts passionate about transforming and optimizing our clients' operations through remarkable customer experience, workflow optimization, and cutting-edge technology to grow with our customers as they achieve success. We offer a cloud-based P&C insurance platform along with a suite of policy administration services to our clients to help them scale and grow their business optimally.

Contact Information:

Jon Moskal, Sales Director
Phone: (406) 333-1989 x1811
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Kingstone Companies, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/644099/Kingstone-Implements-WaterStreets-Policy-Management-System-In-New-York

img.ashx?id=644099
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)