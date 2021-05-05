Logo
Dell Technologies Collaborates with Equinix to Deliver APEX as-a-Service Experience

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

Alliance gives organizations choice on where they run and scale APEX services

PR Newswire

ROUND ROCK, Texas, May 5, 2021

ROUND ROCK, Texas, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell Technologies World --

Dell Technologies logo (PRNewsfoto/Dell Technologies)

News summary

  • Collaboration with Equinix expands access to Dell Technolgies APEX, offering organizations the flexibility to benefit from the as-a-Service offering wherever it delivers the most value
  • Offers simplicity of IT capabilities owned, deployed, supported and billed on a single invoice from Dell Technologies, deployed at an Equinix data center
  • Customers can adopt a hybrid or multi-cloud strategy and connect IT spending with their unique requirements and needs to scale IT up or down

Full story

Dell Technologies (

NYSE:DELL, Financial) announces an expanded collaboration with global digital infrastructure company Equinix to broaden availability of Dell Technologies APEX via Equinix International Business Exchange data centers. With Dell-managed infrastructure and Platform Equinix, organizations can meet unpredictable IT and storage requirements more efficiently when subscribing to APEX Data Storage Services at an Equinix location.

With APEX Data Storage Services and Equinix, businesses can now get the simplicity of a public cloud experience while still maintaining control over their data. Businesses will have access to near-infinite scaling of storage resources in Equinix data centers. Dell Technologies will manage the infrastructure in an Equinix data center of a customer's choice across the globe, in a hybrid cloud or on premises.

"Given the immense and growing amount of data created every day, companies want to work with trusted partners to coordinate infrastructure and management with business requirements," said Jeff Boudreau, president and general manager, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies. "By expanding our longstanding relationship with Equinix, we can deliver a secure, on-demand hybrid cloud solution that emphasizes efficiency, is consistent everywhere, and helps customers turn data into a valuable decision-making tool."

Through the combination of Dell's infrastructure leadership and Equinix's large global footprint of more than 220 data centers spanning across five continents and digital ecosystem of more than 10,000 companies, customers benefit from a hybrid cloud environment with the ability to shift to an OpEx budget model. Customers pay for what they use, with a single-rate and no overage fees, and will know how much IT is used each month. Companies can order nearly any capacity of block and file storage at a variety of performance levels, simplifying how they consume storage infrastructure.

"As companies continue to create more data, they want the ability to store and manage that data when and where they need it. Whether their data lives within a data center, at the edge or across public and private clouds, customers want more choice and greater flexibility in managing their hybrid IT infrastructure," said Eric Schwartz, chief strategy and development officer, Equinix. "By collaborating with Equinix, Dell Technologies can provide APEX Data Storage Services to support these customers' hybrid multi-cloud requirements on a global scale."

Customers can configure, order, monitor and make changes to their APEX services from the APEX Console. Customers will be able to use the Console to provision APEX services at select Equinix locations.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies (

NYSE:DELL, Financial) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era.

About Dell Technologies World

Join us May 5-6 for the Dell Technologies World Experience, the company's flagship event that brings together latest emerging trends, technology and gurus. During the event, we will demonstrate to customers and partners the connected ecosystem of IT infrastructure, applications, devices and security. Learn more about the Dell Technologies Project APEX as-a-Service portfolio that gives customers greater flexibility to scale IT to meet business needs and budgets. Register here.

Copyright 2021 Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. All Rights Reserved. Dell Technologies, Dell, EMC and Dell EMC are trademarks of Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dell-technologies-collaborates-with-equinix-to-deliver-apex-as-a-service-experience-301284638.html

SOURCE Dell Technologies

