Recruiter.com's Recruiter Index(R) to be Featured on CNBC for 12th Consecutive Month

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2021 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCQB:RCRT), an on-demand video hiring platform and hiring marketplace, is pleased to announce its Chairman and CEO, Evan Sohn, will present the results of the Company's Recruiter Index for April 2021 live on CNBC this Thursday, May 6, on "The Exchange," which airs 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. ET.

The Recruiter Index is a survey of the Recruiter.com recruiter network, which is comprised of more than 27,750 small and independent recruiters. It has a successful track record of forecasting the Labor Department's jobs report by relying on the sentiment of recruiters.

"Month after month, we continue to generate a wealth of data across the hiring and jobs landscape as our network of on-the-ground expert recruiters continues to grow, providing invaluable insight into areas of business that show immense potential for growth as the US economy continues to build back. I am excited to once again share the latest results with the CNBC audience," said Sohn.

image-20210505104510-1.png

Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Recruiter.com is an online hiring platform delivering on-demand recruiting technology and services to both large and small businesses. With AI and video technology, and the world's largest network of recruiters, Recruiter.com delivers on-tap recruiting that flexes with hiring needs. To learn more, visit https://www.recruiter.com. For investor information, visit https://investors.recruiter.com.

Please follow social media channels for additional updates:

LinkedIn Recruiter Network Group: https://www.linkedin.com/groups/42370/
LinkedIn Company Page: https://www.linkedin.com/company/1240434
Twitter Company Page: https://twitter.com/recruiterdotcom
Facebook Company Page: https://www.facebook.com/RecruiterDotCom

Company Contact:

Sarah Schultz
Director of Communications
Recruiter.com Group, Inc.
Phone: (855) 931-1500
[email protected]cruiter.com

Investor Relations:

Dave Gentry
RedChip Companies, Inc.
Phone: (407) 491-4498
[email protected]

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the anticipated improvements of the job market over the short and long term, expected improvement of the job requirement loads in the next 30 days, expected robust recoveries in the healthcare, construction and education segments, and the anticipated increase in demand in the aviation/aerospace segment and the arts/music/journalism segment. The words "forecasts" "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include continued demand for professional hiring, the accuracy of the Recruiter Index survey, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the job market and the economy as virus levels are again rising in many states, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE: Recruiter.com Group, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/644781/Recruitercoms-Recruiter-IndexR-to-be-Featured-on-CNBC-for-12th-Consecutive-Month

img.ashx?id=644781
