Findit Features Members Millenia Medical, OTC Tip Reporter and Titan Roofing Who Utilize Findit Marketing Services To Increase Organic Search Results in Search Engines

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2021 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full-service social networking platform which provides online marketing campaigns and tools for members to increase brand awareness through content creation and sharing, resulting in indexing in search engines is highlighting: Millenia Medical, OTC Tip Reporter, and Titan Roofing. Each of these members utilizes Findit marketing services to help improve overall online exposure and indexing in search engines.

Millenia Medical

Our first featured member is Millenia Medical Staffing. Millenia Medical offers 13-week travel assignments in hospitals and health facilities all across the US. Their travel assignments include short and long term contracts for RN's, LPN's, Certified Surgical Technicians (CST's), and many other providers. Millenia's client facilities range from large teaching facilities in major cities, to small community hospitals in rural settings, to correctional facilities and government clinics.

Millenia Medical is also an approved Federal Supply Vendor which allows their travel nurses to take assignments in Veteran Administration Hospitals, Military Facilities, Indian Health Service Clinics and Correctional Institutions throughout the United States.

With International Nurses Week starting tomorrow, Findit along with Millenia Medical would like to recognize all the nurses out there that have devoted their lives to helping others. In what is often a thankless job, we appreciate you and recognize you for all that you do day in and day out. Thank you for your devotion to your community, helping keep friends, family and the general public safe and healthy. Thank you for often over extending yourself when you are needed most, especially given this past year. And Thank You for putting in 110% effort each and everyday. We see you, we hear you, and we appreciate you for all that you do for us.

Visit Millenia Medical Online

OTC Tip Reporter

Our next featured Findit member is OTC Tip Reporter. OTC Tip Reporter engaged Findit to assist them in their online marketing strategy. As part of their campaign a Findit URL has been set up for OTC Tip Reporter. Through this URL Findit creates content on a regular basis that is shared throughout social media. The objective of their marketing campaign is to heighten awareness of the services that OTC Tip Reporter offers including investor relations packages for companies trading on the NASDAQ and NYSE that are looking for more exposure as well as getting companies to sign up for their newsletter. Sign up for OTC Tip Reporter's stock newsletter alerts by visiting them online.

Follow OTC Tip Reporter on Findit

findit.com/otctipreporter



Titan Roofing

Our third featured member is Titan Roofing. Titan Roofing has had an on-going monthly marketing campaign with Findit for several years now. They have claimed a total of 17 names on Findit to target the services that they offer in the areas that they provide those services in. Titan Roofing is a locally owned and operated roofing company in Charleston, SC, that serves the Greater Charleston Area, including Mount Pleasant, Goose Creek, Summerville, Myrtle Beach, Hilton Head, and more. Recently, Titan Roofing acquired a sheet metal fabrication machine, the Cidan K25-30 Combi, and they now offer professional sheet metal fabrication services for metal roofing for other roofing companies, businesses, and individuals. Findit's campaign shifted focus to this new service across Charleston, SC, to help improve exposure for keywords surrounding metal roofing fabrication services and sheet metal fabrication.

Titan Roofing expanded their marketing campaign to cover three new areas: Kiawah Island, Seabrook Island, and Beaufort. Findit set up three new Findit sites for these new locations, targeting metal roofing installation services and metal roofing repair services for both residential and commercial property owners. Get in touch with Titan Roofing today by calling 843-647-3183. Findit is also continuing to focus on metal roofing services in the other towns that Titan Roofing offers services in.

Follow Titan Roofing on Findit

findit.com/seabrook-island-metal-roof-contractor

Claim your Name on Findit today with a Findit URL. Findit URLs are $9.95 per month, and each name only exists once on Findit. There is no limit to the number of URLs that you can have, and URLs that are not renewed on a monthly basis do have the ability to be claimed by other people or businesses.

Some of the videos embedded in this release were produced by Findit as part of the marketing campaigns provided to these companies.

Findit also welcomes individuals who are looking to post the content that they want seen and shared without censorship. Findit does not have algorithms in place that controls which posts show up and which posts do not and does not censor content unless it is of pornographic or terroristic nature or inciting violence.

Want to be a featured member on Findit? Get in touch with us at 404-443-3224 or email [email protected].

Download the Findit App today and let the world see what you have to say and share with them.

Google

Apple

About Findit, Inc.

Findit.com, which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing, and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share, and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines, which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc. trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

Safe Harbor:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Findit, Inc. to differ materially from those implied or expressed.

CONTACT:

Clark St. Amant

404-443-3224

SOURCE: Findit, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: