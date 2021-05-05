The Adecco Group Names John Morgan As President Of LHH

Current LHH President Ranjit de Sousa to step down at the end of June

NEW YORK, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LHH has appointed John Morgan as President effective July 1. Mr. Morgan, who is currently serving as Chief Operating Officer and Head of Established Markets, has been responsible for all global operations across the LHH portfolio and has led some of the company's largest client engagements over the past 16 years.

Current President, Ranjit de Sousa, has decided to step down from his role at the end of June. Mr. de Sousa was promoted to President of LHH in 2018, after having served in other leadership roles at the organization since 2005. During his tenure, LHH achieved industry-leading growth by developing new, innovative solutions for companies and individuals, including the 2019 launch of Ezra, a mobile coaching app that seamlessly connects employees with LHH's world-class professional coaches around the globe, as well as by developing top talent across the organization.

"I am delighted that John Morgan has agreed to take over as President of LHH," Mr. de Sousa said. "John and I partnered together closely over the years to deliver value to our clients and build and maintain our impactful employee culture. He embodies our mission and purpose: to make a difference and deliver opportunities for people to thrive in the workplace and to make the future work for everyone. With John's visionary leadership, and his unparalleled performance that has strengthened businesses in the Americas and across global operations, he is poised to take LHH to its next level."

Mr. Morgan has been instrumental in leading the company's digital transformation and creating a culture of innovation while helping enable future growth at scale. With Mr. de Sousa, he helped transform LHH into The Adecco Group's top performing subsidiary, with the last two years being the best in the company's history, posting sustained double-digit growth.

"Over the past 16 years John has provided strategic and visionary leadership always with the customer at the center. As a leader, he has driven innovation, met and exceeded profitability goals, and helped establish LHH's best-in-class, global delivery organization which today makes a difference to the lives of over half a million candidates every year," said Sergio Picarelli, President of the Adecco Group's Talent Solutions Global Business Unit. "We also want to thank Ranjit for building a strong leadership team, repositioning LHH in line with the market evolution, and driving innovation and market-leading growth. With John's expertise, we will continue to build on LHH's achievements and transform careers through our end-to-end solutions."

Mr. Morgan, an expert Management Consultant with over 20 years of experience in professional services, holds a B.A. in Psychology and an M.A. in Industrial/Organizational Psychology from Montclair State University, and an Executive MBA certificate from INSEAD. He lives in North Caldwell, N.J. with his wife and two children.

About LHH

In today's marketplace, organizations are discovering the need to turn their attention inward to find their future talent. At LHH, we help companies see the possibilities in their people. Through assessments, coaching, upskilling and transitioning, companies can realize the untapped potential within their own workforce, resulting in increased productivity, morale, and brand affinity. A division of The Adecco Groupthe world's leading talent advisory and solutions company LHH's 4,000 coaches and colleagues work with more than 12,000 organizations in over 60 countries around the world. We make a difference to everyone we work with, and we do it on a global scale. We have the local expertise, global infrastructure, and industry-leading technology to manage the complexity of critical workforce initiatives and the challenges of transformation. It's why 60% of the Fortune 500 companies choose to work with us. For more information, please visit: www.lhh.com

About the Adecco Group

The Adecco Group is the world's leading talent advisory and solutions company. We are driven by a powerful purpose making the future work for everyone - and every day enable more than 3.5 million careers. We skill, develop, and hire talent in 57 countries, enabling individuals and organisations to embrace the future of work. As a Fortune Global 500 company, we lead by example, creating shared value that fuels economies and builds better societies. Our culture empowers our 30,000 employees and we are proud to have been consistently ranked one of the 'World's Best Workplaces'.

The Adecco Group AG is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland (ISIN: CH0012138605) and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ADEN) and powered by three global business units: Adecco, Talent Solutions, and Modis.

