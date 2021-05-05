Optibase Ltd. Announces the Withdrawal of the Appeal Filed Against the District Court's Decision to Deny Motion to Approve a Derivative Claim

HERZLIYA, Israel, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Optibase Ltd. (NASDAQ: OBAS) (the "Company" or "Optibase") announces that further to its report dated September 23, 2019, on May 3, 2021, the plaintiffs withdrew their appeal filed against the District Court's decision to deny a motion to approve a derivative claim, which withdrawal was approved by the Israeli Supreme Court.

Optibase invests in the fixed-income real estate field and currently holds interests in real estate properties in Switzerland, Texas, Philadelphia, PA, Miami, FL, and in Chicago, IL, USA and is currently looking for additional real estate investment opportunities. Optibase was previously engaged in the field of digital video technologies until the sale of its video solutions business to Optibase Technologies Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of VITEC Multimedia in July 2010. For further information, please visit www.optibase-holdings.com.

