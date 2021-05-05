Square Announces On-Demand Alcohol Delivery for Square Online Sellers





Today Square announced the ability for sellers to offer alcohol delivery through Square+Online%26rsquo%3Bs on-demand delivery feature. Now, restaurants, bars, breweries, bottle shops, convenience stores, or any seller using Square Online can offer their customers the option to purchase alcohol from their website and have the order fulfilled through a delivery partner. For many restaurant and retail sellers, this offering can provide a lucrative, nearly passive, new revenue stream without the costly overhead associated with building out a delivery fleet or hiring and training additional staff.









Dan Chapman, owner of A.W.+Wander+Craft+Beer+and+Pizza, a restaurant in Manlius, NY, said that the addition of beer delivery has helped him to grow revenue and the margin of each delivery order, using existing stock that he already has available. He said, Craft beer is really our business, so for us to be able to offer our core product commission free for on-demand delivery is huge. That said, there will always be times when customers would rather have a drink at home - we don't want to miss out on that occasion. Adding a couple of beers to a food delivery is great for the customer and really meaningful to our bottom line.









On-demand delivery allows sellers to offer alcohol delivery to their customers simply and affordably. When an order is placed on a Square Online ordering page, a courier from Squares delivery partner DoorDash is dispatched to the business location, picks up the order, delivers it to the buyer, and ensures age verification. The buyer is able to track their order every step of the way and sellers pay only a flat fee of $1.50 per order to Square, and a delivery fee to the fulfillment partner - with no marketplace commission. Restaurants can take even more control of costs by passing a portion of their fees to the buyer or offer custom delivery promotions.









Were excited to offer a new way for restaurants, retailers, and alcohol sellers to get the most out of their current inventory, said David Rusenko, head of eCommerce at Square. Whether thats a restaurant monetizing its wine cellar, a grocery store supplementing their on-premise sales, or a local brewery introducing old favorites to a new crowd, were proud to provide our sellers with a new way to make more money.









Sellers also benefit when combining on-demand delivery with other products like Square+Marketing and Square+Loyalty to strengthen existing customer relationships and incentivize new patrons to keep coming back through promotions. Sellers can get started today with on-demand alcohol delivery powered by DoorDash, in select states nationwide.









For more details, visit https%3A%2F%2Fsquareup.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fonline-store%2Fbreweries-bars





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210505005224/en/