Zhang Investor Law Alerts Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Canoo Inc – GOEV

NEW YORK, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Canoo Inc. f/k/a Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV ( GOEV) between August 11, 2020 and March 29, 2021, inclusive (the Class Period).



To join the class action, go to http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=canoo-inc&id=2683 or call Sophie Zhang, Esq. toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email [email protected] for information on the class action.

http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=canoo-inc&id=2683

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court before the JUNE 1, 2021 DEADLINE. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that- Canoo had decreased its focus on its plan to sell vehicles to consumers through a subscription model; the Companys engineering services was not a viable business, would not provide meaningful revenue in 2021, and would not reduce operational risk; Canoo would deemphasize its engineering services business; contrary to prior statements, Canoo did not have partnerships with original equipment manufacturers and no longer engaged in the previously announced partnership with Hyundai; and as a result of the foregoing, defendants positive statements about the Companys business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Lead plaintiff status is not required to seek compensation. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may remain an absent class member and take no action at this time.

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Zhang Investor Law P.C.

99 Wall Street, Suite 232

New York, New York 10005

[email protected]

tel: (800) 991-3756

