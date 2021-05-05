USAF, Kratos Complete Milestone 1 of the Autonomous Attritable Aircraft Experimentation (AAAx) Campaign with Successful Flight Test Series

SAN DIEGO, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. ( KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider and industry-leading provider of high-performance unmanned systems, announced today that the Skyborg leadership team successfully completed its objectives following a multi-flight series of flight tests with the Skyborg autonomy core system (ACS) aboard Kratos UTAP-22 Mako tactical unmanned vehicles at Tyndall AFB, Florida.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5d832b56-eebf-4264-8387-a3bf3c410f37

The Air Force Reported today:

Skyborg ACS has Successful First Flight > Air Force Life Cycle Management Center > Article Display (af.mil)

Termed Milestone 1 of the Autonomous Attritable Aircraft Experimentation (AAAx) campaign, the ACS performed a series of foundational behaviors necessary to characterize safe system operation. The ACS demonstrated basic aviation capabilities and responded to navigational commands, while reacting to geo-fences, adhering to aircraft flight envelopes, and demonstrating coordinated maneuvering. It was monitored from both airborne and ground command and control stations.

The Skyborg Vanguard team is a unique relationship that pairs Brig. Gen. Dale White, Program Executive Officer for Fighters and Advanced Aircraft as the Skyborg PEO, and Brig. Gen. Heather Pringle, Commander of the Air Force Research Laboratory as the Skyborg Technology Executive Officer (TEO). The 96th Test Wing, under the leadership of Brig. Gen. Scott Cain, serves as the executing agent for these test missions.



Were extremely excited for the successful flight of an early version of the brain of the Skyborg system. It is the first step in a marathon of progressive growth for Skyborg technology, said White. These initial flights kickoff the experimentation campaign that will continue to mature the ACS and build trust in the system.

Milestone 1 is the first step in testing the ACS and begins a sequence of experimentation events planned over the next several months.

Through this operational experimentation campaign, AFRL is leaning forward to get early engagement with the warfighter to deliver a suite of full-mission autonomy on a relevant timeline, said Pringle. AFRL is proud to be developing this force multiplier for the U.S. Air Force with our partners at PEO Fighters and Advanced Aircraft and the 96th Test Wing.

The 96th Test Wing is well-positioned to integrate and test emerging technologies like autonomy on various platforms (aircraft and weapons) and has provided critical infrastructure support and test expertise to Skyborg. Milestone 1 was the first time an active autonomy capability was demonstrated on an Air Force test range, and is a first step to integrating these aircraft into a complex operational environment.

As we have throughout our history, the Test enterprise is adapting to our people and capabilities to support this rapidly maturing technology, and the execution of this flight test is a great milestone for our closely integrated development and acquisition team. Safely executing this test and providing the knowledge needed to advance the technology is at the heart of what we do. And as always, were highly motivated to help bring war-winning technology to the next fight, said Cain.

Follow on events will demonstrate direct manned-unmanned teaming between manned aircraft and multiple ACS-controlled unmanned aircraft.

The aim of the Skyborg Vanguard program is to integrate full-mission autonomy with low-cost, attritable unmanned air vehicle technology to enable manned-unmanned teaming. Skyborg will provide the foundation on which the Air Force can build an airborne autonomous best of breed system of systems that adapts, orients, and decides at machine speed for a wide variety of increasingly complex mission sets.

Steve Fendley, President of Kratos Unmanned Systems Division, said, The UTAP-22 Mako has been a key tactical attritable UAS continuously evolving and performing in both technology demonstrations and military exercises since first introduced in 2015. Additionally, Mako has served as an ideal technology incubator for missionization of the XQ-58A Valkyrie. Valkyrie, Mako, and Gremlins (as a subcontractor to Dynetics) form a family of Tactical UAS vehicles in the Kratos portfolio and are designed to satisfy a broad range of tactical UAS applications and missions. These recent AAAx test successes as a part of the Skyborg Vanguard team with Fighters and Advanced Aircraft, AFRL, and the 96th Test Wing illustrate what can be achieved with a focused government-industry team and the potential for attritables in the tactical mission arena.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/39b4f742-4343-4774-971d-8f44aeebd19c

Kratos Unmanned Systems Division is a leading provider of high performance unmanned aerial drone and target systems for threat representative target missions to exercise weapon, radar, and other systems; and tactical aerial drone systems for strike/ISR and force multiplication missions. In December 2020, Kratos received a $37.7 million contract from the AFLCMC/WA Advanced Aircraft Program Executive Office for Skyborg Delivery Order (DO) 2 to integrate, test, and deliver the XQ-58A Valkyrie system for the Skyborg Vanguard Program.



About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. ( KTOS, Financial) develops and fields transformative, affordable technology, platforms and systems for United States National Security related customers, allies and commercial enterprises. Kratos is changing the way breakthrough technology for these industries are rapidly brought to market through proven commercial and venture capital backed approaches, including proactive research and streamlined development processes. At Kratos, affordability is a technology, and we specialize in unmanned systems, satellite communications, cyber security/warfare, microwave electronics, missile defense, hypersonic systems, training, combat systems and next generation turbo jet and turbo fan engine development. For more information, please visit www.KratosDefense.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Kratos and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Kratos undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Kratos believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Kratos in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Kratos for the year ended December 27, 2020, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by Kratos.

Press Contact:

Yolanda White

858-812-7302 Direct

Investor Information:

877-934-4687

[email protected]