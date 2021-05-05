Logo
AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Markel Corporation's Recently Announced Senior Unsecured Notes

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image



AM Best has assigned a Long-Term Issue Credit Rating of bbb+ to $600 million of 3.45% senior unsecured notes due 2052 issued by Markel Corporation (Markel) (Glen Allen, Virginia) [NYSE: MKL]. The outlook assigned to this Credit Rating (rating) is stable. The debt ranks pari passu with the companys outstanding senior unsecured notes.



The proceeds will be used to prefund the scheduled retirement of Markels $350 million of senior unsecured notes due July 2022, and for general corporate purposes. The rating assignment considers the rating profile of Markels principal insurance subsidiary units, as well as the parent companys financial leverage, coverage and overall debt servicing profile, and the application of appropriate notching to reflect structural subordination of the holding companys senior debt.



Markels financial leverage, as calculated by AM Best, was in the low-to-mid 20% range at year-end 2020, and will remain in the mid-to-upper 20% range following the new debt offering, prior to consideration of proceeds held to pre-fund the retirement of maturing debt in mid-2022. Earnings before interest, preferred dividends and taxes interest coverage has been strong, averaging 3.9 times over the past three years, albeit declining to 2.9 times in 2020. AM Best expects Markels coverage ratio to remain within guidance. The companys 2020 net operating earnings results were affected by net claim losses associated with natural catastrophes, pandemic-related event cancellation and business interruption claims, and other losses sustained by its international and U.S. insurance and reinsurance operations.



This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Bests website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Bests Recent+Rating+Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide+to+Best%26rsquo%3Bs+Credit+Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Bests Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide+for+Media+-+Proper+Use+of+Best%26rsquo%3Bs+Credit+Ratings+and+AM+Best+Rating+Action+Press+Releases.



AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.



Copyright 2021 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210505005890/en/

