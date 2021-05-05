Kemper CEO Joseph P. Lacher, Jr. Named Chairman

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Kemper CEO Joseph P. Lacher, Jr. Named Chairman

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) today announced that its Board of Directors elected Joseph P. Lacher, Jr., Kempers president and chief executive officer, and current director, to the additional role of chairman of the board, effective immediately. Lacher succeeds Robert J. Joyce, who has shifted from the role of non-executive chairman to independent lead director.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210505005905/en/

Joseph P. Lacher, Jr. (Photo: Business Wire)

Joseph P. Lacher, Jr. (Photo: Business Wire)

Over the last five-plus years as president and CEO, Joe has demonstrated strong leadership in establishing a clear vision and strategy for Kempers long-term growth, which makes him well qualified to serve as chairman, said Joyce. Joe has built an experienced leadership team that enables us to meet the evolving needs of our customers and positions Kemper to succeed amidst the changing nature of the industry. The board has full confidence in the strategy that Joe is executing and his ability to lead the board.

I want to thank the board for this additional leadership opportunity and their confidence and support, said Lacher. The combination of the strength of Kempers specialty businesses and dedicated employees make this an exciting time for the company, and Im grateful to be a part of our next phase of growth.

I also want to thank Bob for his leadership as chairman and dedication to making Kemper a better company during his service. Hes been a champion of our commitment to elevate the value and strength of the board and company through increased diversity, as well as advancing board oversight of our ESG efforts. Im proud of the progress weve made under Bobs guidance and look forward to continuing to work with him and the entire board, whose quality and wide range of expertise remain an advantage for Kemper.

Lacher joined Kemper in November 2015 as president, chief executive officer and director. Prior to joining Kemper, he served in several senior executive roles in the insurance industry, including president of Allstate Protection, where he led the companys property and casualty offerings. Prior to Allstate, he spent 18 years at the Travelers Companies ultimately serving as executive vice president of Personal Lines and Select Accounts.

Kemper also announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share. The dividend is payable on June 1, 2021 to its shareholders of record as of May 17, 2021.

About Kemper

The Kemper family of companies is one of the nations leading specialized insurers. With $14.2 billion in assets, Kemper is improving the world of insurance by providing affordable and easy-to-use personalized solutions to individuals, families and businesses through its Auto, Personal Insurance, Life and Health brands. Kemper serves over 6.3 million policies, is represented by more than 30,000 agents and brokers, and has nearly 10,000 associates dedicated to meeting the ever-changing needs of its customers. Learn more about Kemper.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210505005905/en/

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)