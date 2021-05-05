Kemper CEO Joseph P. Lacher, Jr. Named Chairman

Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) today announced that its Board of Directors elected Joseph P. Lacher, Jr., Kempers president and chief executive officer, and current director, to the additional role of chairman of the board, effective immediately. Lacher succeeds Robert J. Joyce, who has shifted from the role of non-executive chairman to independent lead director.

Over the last five-plus years as president and CEO, Joe has demonstrated strong leadership in establishing a clear vision and strategy for Kempers long-term growth, which makes him well qualified to serve as chairman, said Joyce. Joe has built an experienced leadership team that enables us to meet the evolving needs of our customers and positions Kemper to succeed amidst the changing nature of the industry. The board has full confidence in the strategy that Joe is executing and his ability to lead the board.

I want to thank the board for this additional leadership opportunity and their confidence and support, said Lacher. The combination of the strength of Kempers specialty businesses and dedicated employees make this an exciting time for the company, and Im grateful to be a part of our next phase of growth.

I also want to thank Bob for his leadership as chairman and dedication to making Kemper a better company during his service. Hes been a champion of our commitment to elevate the value and strength of the board and company through increased diversity, as well as advancing board oversight of our ESG efforts. Im proud of the progress weve made under Bobs guidance and look forward to continuing to work with him and the entire board, whose quality and wide range of expertise remain an advantage for Kemper.

Lacher joined Kemper in November 2015 as president, chief executive officer and director. Prior to joining Kemper, he served in several senior executive roles in the insurance industry, including president of Allstate Protection, where he led the companys property and casualty offerings. Prior to Allstate, he spent 18 years at the Travelers Companies ultimately serving as executive vice president of Personal Lines and Select Accounts.

Kemper also announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share. The dividend is payable on June 1, 2021 to its shareholders of record as of May 17, 2021.

About Kemper

The Kemper family of companies is one of the nations leading specialized insurers. With $14.2 billion in assets, Kemper is improving the world of insurance by providing affordable and easy-to-use personalized solutions to individuals, families and businesses through its Auto, Personal Insurance, Life and Health brands. Kemper serves over 6.3 million policies, is represented by more than 30,000 agents and brokers, and has nearly 10,000 associates dedicated to meeting the ever-changing needs of its customers. Learn more about Kemper.

