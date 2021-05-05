NASB Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

PR Newswire
KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 5, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NASB Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: NASB) announced today net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, of $26.0 million or $3.51 per share. This compares to net income of $26.7 million or $3.61 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, and compares to net income of $9.1 million or $1.24 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.
Net income for the six months ended March 31, 2021, was $52.6 million or $7.11 per share. This compares to net income of $23.8 million or $3.22 per share for the six months ended March 31, 2020.
NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB"). Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro area. Nationwide, NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages with the safety and security of a Federal institution. For more information, visit nasb.com.
NASB Financial, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
3/31/21
12/31/20
3/31/20
3/31/21
3/31/20
EARNINGS DATA:
Net interest income
$
24,631
25,698
22,382
50,329
45,731
Provision for loan losses
--
--
750
--
750
Non-interest income
48,046
46,689
13,235
94,735
32,865
Non-interest expense
39,272
37,238
22,617
76,510
45,949
Income tax expense (benefit)
7,438
8,471
3,125
15,909
8,102
Net income (loss)
$
25,967
26,678
9,125
52,645
23,795
FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:
Total assets
$
2,483,553
2,599,116
2,631,296
2,483,553
2,631,296
Total loans held for sale
681,268
675,383
390,635
681,268
390,635
Total loans held for investments and
mortgage-backed securities, net
1,438,882
1,535,963
1,837,632
1,438,882
1,837,632
Customer and brokered deposit
accounts
1,569,122
1,683,992
1,725,271
1,569,122
1,725,271
Stockholders' equity
390,909
374,189
272,877
390,909
272,877
FINANCIAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:
Book value per share
$
52.80
50.51
36.93
52.80
36.93
Earnings per share
3.51
3.61
1.24
7.11
3.22
Cash dividends paid per share
0.75
0.55
0.55
1.30
1.05
Return on assets (annualized net income
divided by total average assets)
4.09%
4.14%
1.42%
4.18%
1.82%
Return on equity (annualized net income
divided by average stockholders' equity)
27.15%
29.46%
13.36%
28.41%
17.79%
Weighted average shares outstanding
7,406,069
7,400,089
7,383,836
7,403,046
7,379,421
