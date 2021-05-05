Logo
BurgerFi Secures Top Ranking as Best Better Burger Fast Casual Restaurant in USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PALM BEACH, Fla., May 5, 2021

PALM BEACH, Fla., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BurgerFi International Inc. (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW) is proud to announce it was voted a top fast casual restaurant by USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. This is the first year the better-burger concept was nominated by a panel of experts, which include a combination of editors from USA TODAY; editors from 10Best.com; and relevant expert contributors and sources. Once the experts decided the nominees, they were then voted by the public over a four-week period. BurgerFi was the only better-burger concept to make it to the finals and was at the top of on the list of 10 winners in the Fast Casual category.

10Best USA Today

"On the heels of being named QSR's 2020 Breakout Brand of the Year, we're thrilled to have been recently voted the top better-burger fast casual chain in USA Today's 2021 10Best Readers' Choice survey. We're grateful to our legions of dedicated Fi-natics that voted for us. It's a tribute to the growing momentum of our brand thanks to the incredible work of our dedicated restaurant team members, franchise partners and restaurant support center employees focused on delivering the best burger experience. BurgerFi was born 10 years ago to redeFine the way the world eats burgers. We're proud of our growth and accomplishments and know the best is yet to come," said Julio Ramirez, CEO of BurgerFi.

BurgerFi's win comes off a huge year of growth and success. Within the past six months the company has become publicly traded on the Nasdaq stock exchange, celebrated the company's 10-year anniversary and welcomed culinary guru and cultural icon Martha Stewart to their Board of Directors as Chair of the Product & Innnovation Committee. In early 2021, they were also named the QSR's 2020 Breakout Brand of the Year and placed in the top 10 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers list.

About BurgerFi International (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW)
Established in 2011, BurgerFi is among the nation's fastest-growing better burger concepts with approximately 119 BurgerFi restaurants domestically and internationally. The concept is chef-founded and is committed to serving fresh food of transparent quality. BurgerFi uses 100% American angus beef with no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals or additives. BurgerFi's menu also includes high quality wagyu beef, antibiotic and cage-free chicken offerings, fresh, hand-cut sides and custard shakes and concretes. BurgerFi was named QSR Magazine's Breakout Brand of 2020, placed in the top 10 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers list in 2020, was named "Best Burger Joint" by Consumer Reports and fellow public interest organizations in the 2019 Chain Reaction Study, listed as a "Top Restaurant Brand to Watch" by Nation's Restaurant News in 2019, included in Inc. Magazine's Fastest Growing Private Companies List, and ranked on Entrepreneur's 2017 Franchise 500. To learn more about BurgerFi or to find a full list of locations, please visit www.burgerfi.com. Download the BurgerFi App on iOS or Android devices for rewards and 'Like' BurgerFi on Facebook or follow @BurgerFi on Instagram and Twitter.

BurgerFi is a Registered Trademark of BurgerFi IP, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BurgerFi.

Company Contacts:
BurgerFi International Inc.
Ashley Spitz, [email protected]

Media Relations Contact:
Quinn PR
Laura Neroulias, [email protected]

BurgerFi Logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/burgerfi-secures-top-ranking-as-best-better-burger-fast-casual-restaurant-in-usa-todays-10best-readers-choice-awards-301284673.html

SOURCE BurgerFi International

