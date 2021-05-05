Logo
Urban One, Inc. First Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WASHINGTON, May 5, 2021

WASHINGTON, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONEK; UONE) will be holding a conference call for investors, analysts and other interested parties to discuss its results for the first fiscal quarter of 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/Urban One, Inc.)

The conference call is scheduled for Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. EDT. To participate on this call, U.S. callers may dial toll-free 1-844-291-6362; international callers may dial direct (+1) 234-720-6995. The Access Code is 9323973

A replay of the conference call will be available from 1:00 p.m. EDT May 12, 2021 until 12:00 a.m. EDT May 15, 2021. Callers may access the replay by calling 1-866-207-1041; international callers may dial direct (+1) 402-970-0847. The replay Access Code is 1059321. Access to live audio and a replay of the conference call will also be available on Urban One's corporate website at www.urban1.com. The replay will be made available on the website for seven days after the call.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements represent management's current expectations and are based upon information available to Urban One at the time of this release. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond Urban One's control, that may cause the actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are described in Urban One's reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K, S-3 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Urban One does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements.

About Urban One, Inc.

Urban One, Inc. (urban1.com), together with its subsidiaries, is the largest diversified media company that primarily targets Black Americans and urban consumers in the United States. The Company owns TV One, LLC (tvone.tv), a television network serving more than 59 million households, offering a broad range of original programming, classic series and movies designed to entertain, inform and inspire a diverse audience of adult Black viewers. As of May 2021, Urban One currently owns and/or operates 63 independently formatted, revenue producing broadcast stations (including 54 FM or AM stations, 7 HD stations, and the 2 low power television stations we operate) branded under the tradename "Radio One" in 13 urban markets in the United States. Through its controlling interest in Reach Media, Inc. (blackamericaweb.com), the Company also operates syndicated programming including the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, the Russ Parr Morning Show and the DL Hughley Show. In addition to its radio and television broadcast assets, Urban One owns iOne Digital (ionedigital.com), our wholly owned digital platform serving the African-American community through social content, news, information, and entertainment websites, including its Cassius, Bossip, HipHopWired and MadameNoire digital platforms and brands. We also have invested in a minority ownership interest in MGM National Harbor, a gaming resort located in Prince George's County, Maryland. Through our national multi-media operations, we provide advertisers with a unique and powerful delivery mechanism to the African-American and urban audiences.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/urban-one-inc-first-quarter-2021-results-conference-call-301284684.html

SOURCE Urban One, Inc.

