Krasney Financial LLC Buys Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, MGM Growth Properties LLC, Regions Financial Corp, Sells Fortis Inc, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Cognyte Software

New Purchases: VNQ, MGP, RF, QRVO, IT, QABA, NWL, PCH, TXN, UNH, BX, BMY, HOLX, MDLZ, PFIS,

VNQ, MGP, RF, QRVO, IT, QABA, NWL, PCH, TXN, UNH, BX, BMY, HOLX, MDLZ, PFIS, Added Positions: TIPX, ACN, SPYV, ITE, EEMV, USMV, EFAV, MPC, KMI, SPTS, SPY, INGR, IEF, MINT, SPDW, T, NEE, AGZ, HD, PSJ, XLI, XLY, XOM, BIIB, KR, CFG, JAZZ, MCD, KMB, MSFT, NEM, CSCO, PEP, PFE, AMGN, TSN, UNP, BSV, VOO, VZ, INTC, TIP, BLK, ESS, SCHD, XLK, XLF, XLC, GWX, AVGO, GM, EXC, IBM, DIS, UPS, CMCSA, KO, VB, BR, V, WBA, WMT, JNJ, JPM, IHI, IGV, PAYX, SHY, ITOT, LOW, MAN, MFC, PG, MBB, BABA, ABT, VMBS, BA, TSLA, SBUX, NAVI, ANTM, SPLG, ANET, NVDA, ORCL, ESGE, EFV, BP,

TIPX, ACN, SPYV, ITE, EEMV, USMV, EFAV, MPC, KMI, SPTS, SPY, INGR, IEF, MINT, SPDW, T, NEE, AGZ, HD, PSJ, XLI, XLY, XOM, BIIB, KR, CFG, JAZZ, MCD, KMB, MSFT, NEM, CSCO, PEP, PFE, AMGN, TSN, UNP, BSV, VOO, VZ, INTC, TIP, BLK, ESS, SCHD, XLK, XLF, XLC, GWX, AVGO, GM, EXC, IBM, DIS, UPS, CMCSA, KO, VB, BR, V, WBA, WMT, JNJ, JPM, IHI, IGV, PAYX, SHY, ITOT, LOW, MAN, MFC, PG, MBB, BABA, ABT, VMBS, BA, TSLA, SBUX, NAVI, ANTM, SPLG, ANET, NVDA, ORCL, ESGE, EFV, BP, Reduced Positions: BIL, AMAT, VUG, VIG, VBR, IWD, BY, VOE, VTV, VYM, VEU, SCZ, AGG, VGIT, VOT, BAC, VTI, SLYG, VBK, JPIN, URI, TLH, ROST, SPTL, SSNC, IWF, ABBV, IVV, AMZN, FB, VCSH, GSLC, VWO, IJR, DVY, GOOGL, SPYD, DEM, SPSB, XLU, STPZ, XLV, SCHO, MGK, CAT, CBRE, MRK, MAS, VEA, MTUM, VO, SYK, VRNT, STE, GOOG, RIO, MO, CVX, CTXS, GIS, QUAL, VLUE, SLYV, REGN, IDV, PGR, CVS, DLS, VIAC, BGS, BRK.B, IGR, JPS, VSS, HMC, IPG, OEF, IWN, MGA,

BIL, AMAT, VUG, VIG, VBR, IWD, BY, VOE, VTV, VYM, VEU, SCZ, AGG, VGIT, VOT, BAC, VTI, SLYG, VBK, JPIN, URI, TLH, ROST, SPTL, SSNC, IWF, ABBV, IVV, AMZN, FB, VCSH, GSLC, VWO, IJR, DVY, GOOGL, SPYD, DEM, SPSB, XLU, STPZ, XLV, SCHO, MGK, CAT, CBRE, MRK, MAS, VEA, MTUM, VO, SYK, VRNT, STE, GOOG, RIO, MO, CVX, CTXS, GIS, QUAL, VLUE, SLYV, REGN, IDV, PGR, CVS, DLS, VIAC, BGS, BRK.B, IGR, JPS, VSS, HMC, IPG, OEF, IWN, MGA, Sold Out: FTS, CGNT, CGNT, XLP, IP, TLT, XLE, NLOK, KSS, GLD, PRFZ, COST, IBB, TRIL,

Mendham, NJ, based Investment company Krasney Financial LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, MGM Growth Properties LLC, Regions Financial Corp, Qorvo Inc, Gartner Inc, sells Fortis Inc, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Cognyte Software, Cognyte Software, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Krasney Financial LLC. As of 2021Q1, Krasney Financial LLC owns 224 stocks with a total value of $514 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Krasney Financial LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/krasney+financial+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 182,833 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 539,778 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.50% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 341,879 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 60,925 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.79% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS (TIPX) - 715,044 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.87%

Krasney Financial LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $96.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 39,992 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Krasney Financial LLC initiated holding in MGM Growth Properties LLC. The purchase prices were between $30.28 and $34.17, with an estimated average price of $32.39. The stock is now traded at around $35.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 52,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Krasney Financial LLC initiated holding in Regions Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.95 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $19.55. The stock is now traded at around $22.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 78,885 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Krasney Financial LLC initiated holding in Qorvo Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.9 and $186.03, with an estimated average price of $175.58. The stock is now traded at around $184.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 7,462 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Krasney Financial LLC initiated holding in Gartner Inc. The purchase prices were between $151.58 and $187.41, with an estimated average price of $174.01. The stock is now traded at around $229.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 6,677 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Krasney Financial LLC initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $182.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,949 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Krasney Financial LLC added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 106.72%. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $291.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,445 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Krasney Financial LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E by 22.45%. The purchase prices were between $61.48 and $65.18, with an estimated average price of $63.18. The stock is now traded at around $63.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 57,490 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Krasney Financial LLC added to a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp by 22.58%. The purchase prices were between $40.75 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $58.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 38,634 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Krasney Financial LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 25.82%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $74.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,307 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Krasney Financial LLC added to a holding in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 25.41%. The purchase prices were between $150.29 and $185.3, with an estimated average price of $164.96. The stock is now traded at around $157.515800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,881 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Krasney Financial LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 39.60%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,774 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Krasney Financial LLC sold out a holding in Fortis Inc. The sale prices were between $38.5 and $43.78, with an estimated average price of $40.97.

Krasney Financial LLC sold out a holding in Cognyte Software Ltd. The sale prices were between $27.31 and $38, with an estimated average price of $29.74.

Krasney Financial LLC sold out a holding in Cognyte Software Ltd. The sale prices were between $27.31 and $38, with an estimated average price of $29.74.

Krasney Financial LLC sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45.

Krasney Financial LLC sold out a holding in International Paper Co. The sale prices were between $46.75 and $55.7, with an estimated average price of $51.35.

Krasney Financial LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.

Krasney Financial LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 57.81%. The sale prices were between $91.5 and $91.52, with an estimated average price of $91.51. The stock is now traded at around $91.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. Krasney Financial LLC still held 10,462 shares as of 2021-03-31.