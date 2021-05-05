Logo
Krasney Financial LLC Buys Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, MGM Growth Properties LLC, Regions Financial Corp, Sells Fortis Inc, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Cognyte Software

Author's Avatar
insider
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image
Mendham, NJ, based Investment company Krasney Financial LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, MGM Growth Properties LLC, Regions Financial Corp, Qorvo Inc, Gartner Inc, sells Fortis Inc, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Cognyte Software, Cognyte Software, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Krasney Financial LLC. As of 2021Q1, Krasney Financial LLC owns 224 stocks with a total value of $514 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Krasney Financial LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/krasney+financial+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Krasney Financial LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 182,833 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59%
  2. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 539,778 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.50%
  3. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 341,879 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71%
  4. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 60,925 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.79%
  5. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS (TIPX) - 715,044 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.87%
New Purchase: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Krasney Financial LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $96.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 39,992 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP)

Krasney Financial LLC initiated holding in MGM Growth Properties LLC. The purchase prices were between $30.28 and $34.17, with an estimated average price of $32.39. The stock is now traded at around $35.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 52,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Regions Financial Corp (RF)

Krasney Financial LLC initiated holding in Regions Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.95 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $19.55. The stock is now traded at around $22.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 78,885 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Qorvo Inc (QRVO)

Krasney Financial LLC initiated holding in Qorvo Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.9 and $186.03, with an estimated average price of $175.58. The stock is now traded at around $184.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 7,462 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Gartner Inc (IT)

Krasney Financial LLC initiated holding in Gartner Inc. The purchase prices were between $151.58 and $187.41, with an estimated average price of $174.01. The stock is now traded at around $229.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 6,677 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Krasney Financial LLC initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $182.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,949 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Krasney Financial LLC added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 106.72%. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $291.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,445 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E (EEMV)

Krasney Financial LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E by 22.45%. The purchase prices were between $61.48 and $65.18, with an estimated average price of $63.18. The stock is now traded at around $63.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 57,490 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Krasney Financial LLC added to a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp by 22.58%. The purchase prices were between $40.75 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $58.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 38,634 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Krasney Financial LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 25.82%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $74.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,307 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (PSJ)

Krasney Financial LLC added to a holding in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 25.41%. The purchase prices were between $150.29 and $185.3, with an estimated average price of $164.96. The stock is now traded at around $157.515800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,881 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Krasney Financial LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 39.60%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,774 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Fortis Inc (FTS)

Krasney Financial LLC sold out a holding in Fortis Inc. The sale prices were between $38.5 and $43.78, with an estimated average price of $40.97.

Sold Out: Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT)

Krasney Financial LLC sold out a holding in Cognyte Software Ltd. The sale prices were between $27.31 and $38, with an estimated average price of $29.74.

Sold Out: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)

Krasney Financial LLC sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45.

Sold Out: International Paper Co (IP)

Krasney Financial LLC sold out a holding in International Paper Co. The sale prices were between $46.75 and $55.7, with an estimated average price of $51.35.

Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Krasney Financial LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.

Reduced: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)

Krasney Financial LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 57.81%. The sale prices were between $91.5 and $91.52, with an estimated average price of $91.51. The stock is now traded at around $91.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. Krasney Financial LLC still held 10,462 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Krasney Financial LLC. Also check out:

Author's Avatar

insider