Professional Financial Advisors, LLC Buys iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Sells Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares MSCI Global Mi

- New Purchases: CCD, SCHW, DBC, GSP, NOW, ETH, HAFC, PFBC, TRST, CLW, CUBI, ABTX, TNDM, ECHO, REKR, TDOC, CRWD, CVNA, SMAR, FREL, RODM, QS, XPH, TQQQ, SCHA, LMBS, VTRS, FVD, FIXD, EFV, BB, VLDR, SENEA, LAC, VRTV, AMC,
- Added Positions: ITOT, SPTM, VTI, DGRO, MTUM, VBK, IQLT, VEU, EFG, VIGI, IMTM, AAPL, PDD, VXUS, PGX, SCZ, ESGU, UNH, EEM, V, FV, AOK, VLUE, KMX, EWJ, FTEC, SPMD, IHI, VOE, TECL, AOM, USMV, SPSB, IGSB, AOA, SPYD, FHLC, GWX, GDX, ARKK, DKNG, TWST, NIO, KHC, PSX, BX, TMUS, CCL, CSX, AZN,
- Reduced Positions: VT, VOO, ACWV, ACIM, IJR, VWO, SPLG, AOR, VYMI, PTON, FVC, BABA, SPDW, GLDM, GOOGL, GOOG, MSFT, FB, MA, TSLA, SPSM, SPEM, GLD, SPY, UNP, ACWI, T, QUAL, UBER, QQQ, SPYG, IWM, BRK.B, SGOL, WMT, SCHM, LGLV, SPIP, UWM, IXUS, SSO, SLYG, SLV, VGK, MVV, IVV, PFE, BA, VZ, EWX, VUG, RWO, VB, AMT, AFG, CSCO, FNF, MRK, NFLX, SIZE, EVA, GNR, ET, TWTR, BLPH, BHF,
- Sold Out: EFA, KKR, IAU, CHGG, RNG, TWLO, SE, Z, SHOP, SQ, ADBE, MCO, CSGP, NVDA, JKG, TFI, CPB, LUMN, JKL, IPAC, IEUR, CASH, WH, MU, ESGE, FSK, SHM, UDOW, VNQ, IXN, SCHD, IEFA, ICF, ACB, SO, PCG, GME, BAX,
For the details of Professional Financial Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/professional+financial+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 403,180 shares, 13.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 166.52%
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 180,820 shares, 11.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6077.66%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 61,799 shares, 8.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.26%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 29,655 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.94%
- iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ) - 144,084 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.38%
Professional Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $27.69 and $33.76, with an estimated average price of $31.09. The stock is now traded at around $32.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 45,257 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
Professional Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $70.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 15,635 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (DBC)
Professional Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund. The purchase prices were between $14.62 and $17.5, with an estimated average price of $16.21. The stock is now traded at around $18.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 57,622 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP REDEEM 12/06/2036 USD 50 (GSP)
Professional Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP REDEEM 12/06/2036 USD 50. The purchase prices were between $10.92 and $13.85, with an estimated average price of $12.67. The stock is now traded at around $14.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 43,474 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
Professional Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89. The stock is now traded at around $481.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 818 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Trustco Bank Corp N Y (TRST)
Professional Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Trustco Bank Corp N Y. The purchase prices were between $6.22 and $7.82, with an estimated average price of $7.04. The stock is now traded at around $7.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 52,744 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)
Professional Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 6077.66%. The purchase prices were between $84.84 and $92.27, with an estimated average price of $89.42. The stock is now traded at around $95.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.98%. The holding were 180,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM)
Professional Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 166.52%. The purchase prices were between $45.33 and $49.28, with an estimated average price of $47.68. The stock is now traded at around $51.661900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.35%. The holding were 403,180 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Professional Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.26%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $216.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 61,799 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)
Professional Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 78.71%. The purchase prices were between $43.87 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46. The stock is now traded at around $50.436700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 108,834 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)
Professional Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 71.74%. The purchase prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $167.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 30,606 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)
Professional Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF by 2693.95%. The purchase prices were between $262.57 and $301.82, with an estimated average price of $281.7. The stock is now traded at around $276.804900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 6,007 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Professional Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3.Sold Out: KKR & Co Inc (KKR)
Professional Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in KKR & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $37.56 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $44.8.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Professional Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09.Sold Out: Chegg Inc (CHGG)
Professional Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Chegg Inc. The sale prices were between $81.37 and $113.51, with an estimated average price of $95.58.Sold Out: RingCentral Inc (RNG)
Professional Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in RingCentral Inc. The sale prices were between $283.69 and $443.29, with an estimated average price of $368.91.Sold Out: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Professional Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54.
