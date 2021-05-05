Logo
Professional Financial Advisors, LLC Buys iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Sells Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares MSCI Global Mi

Author's Avatar
insider
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Professional Financial Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, sells Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, , iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Professional Financial Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Professional Financial Advisors, LLC owns 336 stocks with a total value of $148 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Professional Financial Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/professional+financial+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Professional Financial Advisors, LLC
  1. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 403,180 shares, 13.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 166.52%
  2. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 180,820 shares, 11.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6077.66%
  3. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 61,799 shares, 8.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.26%
  4. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 29,655 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.94%
  5. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ) - 144,084 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.38%
New Purchase: Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (CCD)

Professional Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $27.69 and $33.76, with an estimated average price of $31.09. The stock is now traded at around $32.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 45,257 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Professional Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $70.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 15,635 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (DBC)

Professional Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund. The purchase prices were between $14.62 and $17.5, with an estimated average price of $16.21. The stock is now traded at around $18.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 57,622 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP REDEEM 12/06/2036 USD 50 (GSP)

Professional Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP REDEEM 12/06/2036 USD 50. The purchase prices were between $10.92 and $13.85, with an estimated average price of $12.67. The stock is now traded at around $14.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 43,474 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Professional Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89. The stock is now traded at around $481.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 818 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Trustco Bank Corp N Y (TRST)

Professional Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Trustco Bank Corp N Y. The purchase prices were between $6.22 and $7.82, with an estimated average price of $7.04. The stock is now traded at around $7.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 52,744 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)

Professional Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 6077.66%. The purchase prices were between $84.84 and $92.27, with an estimated average price of $89.42. The stock is now traded at around $95.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.98%. The holding were 180,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM)

Professional Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 166.52%. The purchase prices were between $45.33 and $49.28, with an estimated average price of $47.68. The stock is now traded at around $51.661900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.35%. The holding were 403,180 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Professional Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.26%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $216.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 61,799 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)

Professional Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 78.71%. The purchase prices were between $43.87 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46. The stock is now traded at around $50.436700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 108,834 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

Professional Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 71.74%. The purchase prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $167.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 30,606 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)

Professional Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF by 2693.95%. The purchase prices were between $262.57 and $301.82, with an estimated average price of $281.7. The stock is now traded at around $276.804900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 6,007 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Professional Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3.

Sold Out: KKR & Co Inc (KKR)

Professional Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in KKR & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $37.56 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $44.8.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Professional Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09.

Sold Out: Chegg Inc (CHGG)

Professional Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Chegg Inc. The sale prices were between $81.37 and $113.51, with an estimated average price of $95.58.

Sold Out: RingCentral Inc (RNG)

Professional Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in RingCentral Inc. The sale prices were between $283.69 and $443.29, with an estimated average price of $368.91.

Sold Out: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Professional Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54.



Here is the complete portfolio of Professional Financial Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Professional Financial Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Professional Financial Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Professional Financial Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Professional Financial Advisors, LLC keeps buying
