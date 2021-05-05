Unigestion Holding SA Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Alphabet Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Sells AT&T Inc, Barrick Gold Corp, AutoZone Inc

New Purchases: AXP, MOS, SYF, DRI, BWA, RJF, FLT, ULTA, CPB, IDXX, MS, GS, FCX, KNX, SHW, ABT, LEN, TME, SCHW, VEEV, WST, CBRE, UTHR, TER, SNPS, AVGO, BAC, A, CIXX, AMAT, ADSK, ADP, SNA, BXP, OHI, CDNS, CNI, MCK, LUMN, CP, CAH, ILMN, BTG,

BRK.B, GOOGL, DIS, AMZN, AAPL, CMCSA, TD, BKNG, LEA, UPS, RHI, COST, AOS, CHRW, RY, GM, OMC, ROST, BNS, ROK, DHR, ABBV, CM, URI, K, TYL, PYPL, NTAP, MBT, BMO, NKE, CVX, ATHM, NVDA, ABMD, XOM, VIPS, TMO, ODFL, WMB, JPM, IBM, SQ, EIX, DHI, CVS, CSGP, SEE, SEIC, NOW, RNR, CGNX, C, CG, ATO, UNH, ARW, AMD, PHM, KMI, LULU, MASI, PODD, FDX, NBIX, NEE, FAST, ES, O, CPRT, ESS, CNC, EQIX, ENB, KGC, INTU, Reduced Positions: T, GOLD, AZO, CTXS, SJR, ICE, PG, ATVI, MRK, HRL, CBOE, DG, GILD, NLOK, TTWO, KEYS, CL, MKTX, CHD, AMT, ADBE, MSI, NTES, WBA, TAL, BMY, PGR, WAT, TGT, CERN, NEM, JKHY, MMC, EXPD, KMB, SJM, BABA, EBAY, EXR, BCE, MSFT, FNV, REGN, AMGN, DPZ, GIS, EA, TSCO, CRM, CLX, LLY, HSIC, MA, HD, WMT, PFE, V, WSO, YUM, CDK, ZTO, NFLX, ELS, LSI, FB, ORCL, ATR, DLB, PINC, MSM, BAH, SBUX, YUMC, GWW, WDAY, INCY, EL, MUSA, QLYS, NYT, LOW, CUBE, MOMO, WPC, HSY, HLT, INTC, TXN, PEP, LSTR, SYY, RE, COG, AKAM, WELL, BRO, CSCO, TECH,

Investment company Unigestion Holding SA Current Portfolio ) buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Alphabet Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, sells AT&T Inc, Barrick Gold Corp, AutoZone Inc, Citrix Systems Inc, Shaw Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Unigestion Holding SA. As of 2021Q1, Unigestion Holding SA owns 230 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Walmart Inc (WMT) - 863,922 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36% Target Corp (TGT) - 540,490 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.07% Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 1,630,045 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77% Clorox Co (CLX) - 482,711 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.44% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 330,805 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2002.22%

Unigestion Holding SA initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09. The stock is now traded at around $155.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 223,429 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Unigestion Holding SA initiated holding in The Mosaic Co. The purchase prices were between $23.67 and $34.24, with an estimated average price of $29.48. The stock is now traded at around $34.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 959,337 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Unigestion Holding SA initiated holding in Synchrony Financial. The purchase prices were between $33.65 and $43.14, with an estimated average price of $38.53. The stock is now traded at around $44.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 670,219 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Unigestion Holding SA initiated holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.1 and $148.98, with an estimated average price of $131.56. The stock is now traded at around $142.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 166,309 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Unigestion Holding SA initiated holding in BorgWarner Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.06 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $44.24. The stock is now traded at around $50.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 290,880 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Unigestion Holding SA initiated holding in Raymond James Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.03 and $123.59, with an estimated average price of $111.82. The stock is now traded at around $134.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 56,212 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Unigestion Holding SA added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 2002.22%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $282.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 330,805 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Unigestion Holding SA added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 1320.90%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2321.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 31,132 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Unigestion Holding SA added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 1884.96%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $183.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 311,202 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Unigestion Holding SA added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 699.46%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3292.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 17,852 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Unigestion Holding SA added to a holding in Apple Inc by 689.42%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $129.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 383,594 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Unigestion Holding SA added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 475.58%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $56.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 894,556 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Unigestion Holding SA sold out a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The sale prices were between $65.65 and $75.45, with an estimated average price of $70.36.

Unigestion Holding SA sold out a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The sale prices were between $31.88 and $44.55, with an estimated average price of $37.09.

Unigestion Holding SA sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.

Unigestion Holding SA sold out a holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust. The sale prices were between $82.27 and $110.37, with an estimated average price of $96.54.

Unigestion Holding SA sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9.

Unigestion Holding SA sold out a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The sale prices were between $1319.12 and $1550.49, with an estimated average price of $1447.5.