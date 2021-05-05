Logo
Unigestion Holding SA Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Alphabet Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Sells AT&T Inc, Barrick Gold Corp, AutoZone Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Unigestion Holding SA (Current Portfolio) buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Alphabet Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, sells AT&T Inc, Barrick Gold Corp, AutoZone Inc, Citrix Systems Inc, Shaw Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Unigestion Holding SA. As of 2021Q1, Unigestion Holding SA owns 230 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Unigestion Holding SA's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/unigestion+holding+sa/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Unigestion Holding SA
  1. Walmart Inc (WMT) - 863,922 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36%
  2. Target Corp (TGT) - 540,490 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.07%
  3. Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 1,630,045 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77%
  4. Clorox Co (CLX) - 482,711 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.44%
  5. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 330,805 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2002.22%
New Purchase: American Express Co (AXP)

Unigestion Holding SA initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09. The stock is now traded at around $155.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 223,429 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Mosaic Co (MOS)

Unigestion Holding SA initiated holding in The Mosaic Co. The purchase prices were between $23.67 and $34.24, with an estimated average price of $29.48. The stock is now traded at around $34.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 959,337 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Unigestion Holding SA initiated holding in Synchrony Financial. The purchase prices were between $33.65 and $43.14, with an estimated average price of $38.53. The stock is now traded at around $44.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 670,219 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)

Unigestion Holding SA initiated holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.1 and $148.98, with an estimated average price of $131.56. The stock is now traded at around $142.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 166,309 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BorgWarner Inc (BWA)

Unigestion Holding SA initiated holding in BorgWarner Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.06 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $44.24. The stock is now traded at around $50.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 290,880 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF)

Unigestion Holding SA initiated holding in Raymond James Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.03 and $123.59, with an estimated average price of $111.82. The stock is now traded at around $134.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 56,212 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Unigestion Holding SA added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 2002.22%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $282.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 330,805 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Unigestion Holding SA added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 1320.90%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2321.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 31,132 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Unigestion Holding SA added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 1884.96%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $183.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 311,202 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Unigestion Holding SA added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 699.46%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3292.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 17,852 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Unigestion Holding SA added to a holding in Apple Inc by 689.42%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $129.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 383,594 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Unigestion Holding SA added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 475.58%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $56.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 894,556 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)

Unigestion Holding SA sold out a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The sale prices were between $65.65 and $75.45, with an estimated average price of $70.36.

Sold Out: Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL)

Unigestion Holding SA sold out a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The sale prices were between $31.88 and $44.55, with an estimated average price of $37.09.

Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Unigestion Holding SA sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.

Sold Out: Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

Unigestion Holding SA sold out a holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust. The sale prices were between $82.27 and $110.37, with an estimated average price of $96.54.

Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Unigestion Holding SA sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9.

Sold Out: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)

Unigestion Holding SA sold out a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The sale prices were between $1319.12 and $1550.49, with an estimated average price of $1447.5.



Here is the complete portfolio of Unigestion Holding SA. Also check out:

