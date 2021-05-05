Capital Investment Counsel, Inc Buys Apple Inc, Walmart Inc, Coca-Cola Co, Sells Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Tesla Inc, Cooper Tire & Rubber Co

- New Purchases: HPQ, PLTR, PNFP, MPW, NOC, MRK, MANT, RSP, DELL, FTNT, MO, LNC, PM, GILD, GD, DE, LPX, CREE, MU, XOP, VIAC, BABA, WDC, EMR, ED, IWM, MBB, EMB, SHY, TIP,
- Added Positions: AAPL, WMT, AMZN, KO, CSCO, COST, NVDA, ORCL, XOM, PG, DIS, TER, PFE, TFC, LMT, BAC, KMB, IBM, MSFT, RY, LOW, SWKS, AJRD, QCOM, NKE, GLW, TROW, TSM, CHKP, CVX, PEP, MNR, HD, KLIC, KR, AKAM, VAR, TGT, TBBK, AMD, BMY, RTX, SCHW, INTU, HII, HRL, LRCX, PAYX, GOOGL, MCD, GE, EXPD, ATVI, V, VZ, AMGN, JPM, CSX, IVV, PENN, T, DAKT, FB, IT, SO, GMED, HPE, WBA, IIVI, DVY, AGG, EFA, MMM, WPM, LEVI, XLNX, RWX, SLB, TBT, IJR, IWR,
- Reduced Positions: AMAT, ADBE, GS, ADP, UBER, GOOG, INTC, D, EW, MS, UWM, FEZ, TM, XLI, WFC, OXY, SNPS, SYY, NYT, JNJ, HYG, VMW, HRB, CAT, DUK, ENB, FFIV, XLE, XLV, SAP, FLR, PCAR, NTR, FXI, MORN, GPC, NOK, NTAP, NATI, LQD, BP, LYV, ITB, BB,
- Sold Out: TSLA, CTB, TPR, STT, TIF, LDOS, CRWD, COLM, SMAR, DZZ,
These are the top 5 holdings of Capital Investment Counsel, Inc
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 499,323 shares, 16.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.11%
- Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 68,948 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.85%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,770 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.74%
- Walmart Inc (WMT) - 105,765 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.43%
- Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 254,799 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.82%
Capital Investment Counsel, Inc initiated holding in HP Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.11 and $31.75, with an estimated average price of $27.6. The stock is now traded at around $34.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 18,239 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (PNFP)
Capital Investment Counsel, Inc initiated holding in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.48 and $93.58, with an estimated average price of $79.07. The stock is now traded at around $88.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,286 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Capital Investment Counsel, Inc initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $21.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 24,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW)
Capital Investment Counsel, Inc initiated holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.49 and $22.68, with an estimated average price of $21.52. The stock is now traded at around $21.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 20,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)
Capital Investment Counsel, Inc initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43. The stock is now traded at around $372.786000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,289 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Capital Investment Counsel, Inc initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $77.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,927 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Capital Investment Counsel, Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 23.11%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $129.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 499,323 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Capital Investment Counsel, Inc added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 23.43%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $140.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 105,765 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Capital Investment Counsel, Inc added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 24.49%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $53.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 155,839 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Capital Investment Counsel, Inc added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 46.67%. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $79.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 42,786 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Teradyne Inc (TER)
Capital Investment Counsel, Inc added to a holding in Teradyne Inc by 21.56%. The purchase prices were between $104.2 and $143.64, with an estimated average price of $125.91. The stock is now traded at around $125.029000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 30,165 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)
Capital Investment Counsel, Inc added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 22.03%. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $60.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 58,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Capital Investment Counsel, Inc sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2.Sold Out: Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB)
Capital Investment Counsel, Inc sold out a holding in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. The sale prices were between $36.75 and $58.62, with an estimated average price of $47.83.Sold Out: State Street Corporation (STT)
Capital Investment Counsel, Inc sold out a holding in State Street Corporation. The sale prices were between $70 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $77.39.Sold Out: Tapestry Inc (TPR)
Capital Investment Counsel, Inc sold out a holding in Tapestry Inc. The sale prices were between $30.61 and $46.33, with an estimated average price of $38.53.Sold Out: Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)
Capital Investment Counsel, Inc sold out a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $88.45 and $112.7, with an estimated average price of $101.16.Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)
Capital Investment Counsel, Inc sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.
