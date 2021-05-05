Logo
Capital Investment Counsel, Inc Buys Apple Inc, Walmart Inc, Coca-Cola Co, Sells Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Tesla Inc, Cooper Tire & Rubber Co

insider
insider
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image
Raleigh, NC, based Investment company Capital Investment Counsel, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Walmart Inc, Coca-Cola Co, Oracle Corp, Teradyne Inc, sells Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Tesla Inc, Cooper Tire & Rubber Co, Tapestry Inc, State Street Corporation during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Investment Counsel, Inc. As of 2021Q1, Capital Investment Counsel, Inc owns 192 stocks with a total value of $373 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Capital Investment Counsel, Inc's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+investment+counsel%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Capital Investment Counsel, Inc
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 499,323 shares, 16.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.11%
  2. Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 68,948 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.85%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,770 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.74%
  4. Walmart Inc (WMT) - 105,765 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.43%
  5. Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 254,799 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.82%
New Purchase: HP Inc (HPQ)

Capital Investment Counsel, Inc initiated holding in HP Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.11 and $31.75, with an estimated average price of $27.6. The stock is now traded at around $34.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 18,239 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (PNFP)

Capital Investment Counsel, Inc initiated holding in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.48 and $93.58, with an estimated average price of $79.07. The stock is now traded at around $88.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,286 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Capital Investment Counsel, Inc initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $21.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 24,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW)

Capital Investment Counsel, Inc initiated holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.49 and $22.68, with an estimated average price of $21.52. The stock is now traded at around $21.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 20,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

Capital Investment Counsel, Inc initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43. The stock is now traded at around $372.786000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,289 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Capital Investment Counsel, Inc initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $77.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,927 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Capital Investment Counsel, Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 23.11%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $129.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 499,323 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Capital Investment Counsel, Inc added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 23.43%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $140.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 105,765 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Capital Investment Counsel, Inc added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 24.49%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $53.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 155,839 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Capital Investment Counsel, Inc added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 46.67%. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $79.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 42,786 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Teradyne Inc (TER)

Capital Investment Counsel, Inc added to a holding in Teradyne Inc by 21.56%. The purchase prices were between $104.2 and $143.64, with an estimated average price of $125.91. The stock is now traded at around $125.029000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 30,165 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Capital Investment Counsel, Inc added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 22.03%. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $60.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 58,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Capital Investment Counsel, Inc sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2.

Sold Out: Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB)

Capital Investment Counsel, Inc sold out a holding in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. The sale prices were between $36.75 and $58.62, with an estimated average price of $47.83.

Sold Out: State Street Corporation (STT)

Capital Investment Counsel, Inc sold out a holding in State Street Corporation. The sale prices were between $70 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $77.39.

Sold Out: Tapestry Inc (TPR)

Capital Investment Counsel, Inc sold out a holding in Tapestry Inc. The sale prices were between $30.61 and $46.33, with an estimated average price of $38.53.

Sold Out: Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)

Capital Investment Counsel, Inc sold out a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $88.45 and $112.7, with an estimated average price of $101.16.

Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)

Capital Investment Counsel, Inc sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.



