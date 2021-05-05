Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Buys PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr, Medical Properties Trust Inc, Ares Capital Corp, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Blackrock Health Sciences Trust, Invesco Ultra Short Duratio

New Purchases: EMLC, LNG, EQR, ADM, MHD, VLO, SSSS, JRI, WMB, KMI, TEAF, AGNC, XFLT, WPC, MQY, MQT, ORCC, EPR, SU, PCY, WRI, NXR, XLE, MPLX, NEWT, CAG, STAG, FCX, EVT, IWB, TQQQ, BIIB, PGX, CTT, AM, MYI, HIO, MUE, IGR, DNP, FI, GLOG, SOLO,

Investment company Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Current Portfolio ) buys PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr, Medical Properties Trust Inc, Ares Capital Corp, VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond , Cheniere Energy Inc, sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Blackrock Health Sciences Trust, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Blackrock Muniholdings Quality Fund Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC. As of 2021Q1, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC owns 188 stocks with a total value of $166 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) - 22,882 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.18% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 106,718 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.54% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,167 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.97% VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 94,234 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.51% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 46,132 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.21%

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond . The purchase prices were between $30.18 and $32.83, with an estimated average price of $31.73. The stock is now traded at around $31.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 36,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in Cheniere Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.91 and $76.13, with an estimated average price of $68.36. The stock is now traded at around $80.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 13,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in Equity Residential. The purchase prices were between $57.05 and $75.06, with an estimated average price of $66.22. The stock is now traded at around $71.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 13,452 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in Blackrock Muniholdings Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.68 and $16.83, with an estimated average price of $16.17. The stock is now traded at around $16.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 58,627 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The purchase prices were between $49.58 and $58.59, with an estimated average price of $54.9. The stock is now traded at around $65.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 16,433 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in Valero Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.73 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $67.91. The stock is now traded at around $78.980100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 11,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr by 672.77%. The purchase prices were between $16.47 and $22.34, with an estimated average price of $19.37. The stock is now traded at around $20.459400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 86,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc by 430.98%. The purchase prices were between $20.49 and $22.68, with an estimated average price of $21.52. The stock is now traded at around $21.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 86,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in Ares Capital Corp by 243.43%. The purchase prices were between $16.51 and $19.23, with an estimated average price of $17.98. The stock is now traded at around $19.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 98,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in Sachem Capital Corp by 930.77%. The purchase prices were between $4.12 and $5.43, with an estimated average price of $4.61. The stock is now traded at around $5.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 201,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in LHC Group Inc by 59.57%. The purchase prices were between $173.12 and $221.64, with an estimated average price of $200.37. The stock is now traded at around $200.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 12,215 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 21.18%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 48,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Muniholdings Quality Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $12.93 and $13.72, with an estimated average price of $13.3.

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra Gold. The sale prices were between $52.18 and $71.73, with an estimated average price of $59.94.

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC sold out a holding in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund I. The sale prices were between $26.67 and $31.45, with an estimated average price of $29.62.

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF. The sale prices were between $164.59 and $180.21, with an estimated average price of $170.72.

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC sold out a holding in NIO Inc. The sale prices were between $35.21 and $62.84, with an estimated average price of $51.11.

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The sale prices were between $50.89 and $51.3, with an estimated average price of $51.13.