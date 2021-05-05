Logo
Watchman Group, Inc. Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Jack In The Box Inc, Vanguard Large Cap ETF, Sells Encore Wire Corp, Discovery Inc, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Watchman Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Jack In The Box Inc, Vanguard Large Cap ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, sells Encore Wire Corp, Discovery Inc, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Dominion Energy Inc, SPDR Biotech ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Watchman Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Watchman Group, Inc. owns 76 stocks with a total value of $162 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Watchman Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/watchman+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Watchman Group, Inc.
  1. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 58,524 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.33%
  2. Facebook Inc (FB) - 15,376 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.35%
  3. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 18,548 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99%
  4. Intuit Inc (INTU) - 11,630 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27%
  5. Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) - 23,923 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.26%
New Purchase: Jack In The Box Inc (JACK)

Watchman Group, Inc. initiated holding in Jack In The Box Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.2 and $116.83, with an estimated average price of $101.69. The stock is now traded at around $120.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,081 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV)

Watchman Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $172.81 and $185.58, with an estimated average price of $180.66. The stock is now traded at around $194.419700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,427 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Watchman Group, Inc. initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3292.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 80 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Watchman Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $51.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,032 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)

Watchman Group, Inc. initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1704.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 131 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Watchman Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.33%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 58,524 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Encore Wire Corp (WIRE)

Watchman Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Encore Wire Corp. The sale prices were between $57.75 and $71.43, with an estimated average price of $64.71.

Sold Out: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Watchman Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63.

Sold Out: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Watchman Group, Inc. sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92.



Here is the complete portfolio of Watchman Group, Inc.. Also check out:

