Watchman Group, Inc. Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Jack In The Box Inc, Vanguard Large Cap ETF, Sells Encore Wire Corp, Discovery Inc, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF

- New Purchases: JACK, VV, AMZN, VEA, TPL,
- Added Positions: VCSH, VOO, AMGN, UNP, QCOM, VRSK, PG, MRK, NVR, CSL,
- Reduced Positions: DISCK, NEAR, XBI, GNRC, FB, VZ, PYPL, APH, ITT, SO, CTSH, INTU, MSFT, SYK, SWKS, DIS, ABT, AFL, GOOGL, AAPL, PCAR, ACN, IHI, CSCO, DUK, YUM, WWW, NSRGY, COST, IWF, IWM, MDT, VTI,
- Sold Out: WIRE, D, ABBV,
These are the top 5 holdings of Watchman Group, Inc.
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 58,524 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.33%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 15,376 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.35%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 18,548 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99%
- Intuit Inc (INTU) - 11,630 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27%
- Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) - 23,923 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.26%
Watchman Group, Inc. initiated holding in Jack In The Box Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.2 and $116.83, with an estimated average price of $101.69. The stock is now traded at around $120.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,081 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV)
Watchman Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $172.81 and $185.58, with an estimated average price of $180.66. The stock is now traded at around $194.419700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,427 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Watchman Group, Inc. initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3292.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 80 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Watchman Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $51.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,032 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)
Watchman Group, Inc. initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1704.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 131 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Watchman Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.33%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 58,524 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Encore Wire Corp (WIRE)
Watchman Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Encore Wire Corp. The sale prices were between $57.75 and $71.43, with an estimated average price of $64.71.Sold Out: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
Watchman Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63.Sold Out: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Watchman Group, Inc. sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92.
