Karpas Strategies Llc Buys Cimpress PLC, American National Group Inc, Travel+Leisure Co, Sells First National of Nebraska Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Marriott International Inc

- New Purchases: CMPR, ANAT, WD5A, ACN, HCA, LMT, SU, H, FOXA, VTRS,
- Added Positions: PFE, BRK.A, CMCSA, BRK.B, LILAK, HHC, C, T, GE,
- Reduced Positions: SCHW, HON, MAR, WFC, AXP, BIP, BEP, WPC, KMI, JEF, NEE, COP, JPM, CVX, WM, BK, CB, PSX, BEPC, RDS.A,
- Sold Out: FINN, NABZY, NSRGY, VIA, ECL, WPX,
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 128,570 shares, 8.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73%
- Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 459,877 shares, 7.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44%
- Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 191,095 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.12%
- Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) - 207,831 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.96%
- Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 134,053 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%
Karpas Strategies Llc initiated holding in Cimpress PLC. The purchase prices were between $85.22 and $114.38, with an estimated average price of $98.6. The stock is now traded at around $97.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 51,230 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: American National Group Inc (ANAT)
Karpas Strategies Llc initiated holding in American National Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.38 and $115.27, with an estimated average price of $97.44. The stock is now traded at around $115.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 13,295 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Travel+Leisure Co (WD5A)
Karpas Strategies Llc initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $34.6 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $44.11. The stock is now traded at around $52.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)
Karpas Strategies Llc initiated holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $157.02 and $191.82, with an estimated average price of $176.29. The stock is now traded at around $207.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Karpas Strategies Llc initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $291.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Karpas Strategies Llc initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $384.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 789 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILAK)
Karpas Strategies Llc added to a holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 57.78%. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $14.55, with an estimated average price of $12.03. The stock is now traded at around $14.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 37,965 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: First National of Nebraska Inc (FINN)
Karpas Strategies Llc sold out a holding in First National of Nebraska Inc. The sale prices were between $11020 and $12250, with an estimated average price of $11857.6.Sold Out: National Australia Bank Ltd (NABZY)
Karpas Strategies Llc sold out a holding in National Australia Bank Ltd. The sale prices were between $8.71 and $10.3, with an estimated average price of $9.65.Sold Out: Nestle SA (NSRGY)
Karpas Strategies Llc sold out a holding in Nestle SA. The sale prices were between $104.82 and $118.61, with an estimated average price of $111.4.Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VIA)
Karpas Strategies Llc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.Sold Out: Ecolab Inc (ECL)
Karpas Strategies Llc sold out a holding in Ecolab Inc. The sale prices were between $204.51 and $225.74, with an estimated average price of $212.88.Sold Out: (WPX)
Karpas Strategies Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.32 and $9.43, with an estimated average price of $9.03.
