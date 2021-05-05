Karpas Strategies Llc Buys Cimpress PLC, American National Group Inc, Travel+Leisure Co, Sells First National of Nebraska Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Marriott International Inc

New Purchases: CMPR, ANAT, WD5A, ACN, HCA, LMT, SU, H, FOXA, VTRS,

New York, NY, based Investment company Karpas Strategies Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Cimpress PLC, American National Group Inc, Travel+Leisure Co, Accenture PLC, HCA Healthcare Inc, sells First National of Nebraska Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Marriott International Inc, National Australia Bank, Nestle SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Karpas Strategies Llc. As of 2021Q1, Karpas Strategies Llc owns 109 stocks with a total value of $264 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 128,570 shares, 8.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73% Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 459,877 shares, 7.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44% Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 191,095 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.12% Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) - 207,831 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.96% Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 134,053 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%

Karpas Strategies Llc initiated holding in Cimpress PLC. The purchase prices were between $85.22 and $114.38, with an estimated average price of $98.6. The stock is now traded at around $97.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 51,230 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Karpas Strategies Llc initiated holding in American National Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.38 and $115.27, with an estimated average price of $97.44. The stock is now traded at around $115.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 13,295 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Karpas Strategies Llc initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $34.6 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $44.11. The stock is now traded at around $52.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Karpas Strategies Llc initiated holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $157.02 and $191.82, with an estimated average price of $176.29. The stock is now traded at around $207.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Karpas Strategies Llc initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $291.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Karpas Strategies Llc initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $384.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 789 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Karpas Strategies Llc added to a holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 57.78%. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $14.55, with an estimated average price of $12.03. The stock is now traded at around $14.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 37,965 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Karpas Strategies Llc sold out a holding in First National of Nebraska Inc. The sale prices were between $11020 and $12250, with an estimated average price of $11857.6.

Karpas Strategies Llc sold out a holding in National Australia Bank Ltd. The sale prices were between $8.71 and $10.3, with an estimated average price of $9.65.

Karpas Strategies Llc sold out a holding in Nestle SA. The sale prices were between $104.82 and $118.61, with an estimated average price of $111.4.

Karpas Strategies Llc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Karpas Strategies Llc sold out a holding in Ecolab Inc. The sale prices were between $204.51 and $225.74, with an estimated average price of $212.88.

Karpas Strategies Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.32 and $9.43, with an estimated average price of $9.03.