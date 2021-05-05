Logo
Karpas Strategies Llc Buys Cimpress PLC, American National Group Inc, Travel+Leisure Co, Sells First National of Nebraska Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Marriott International Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Karpas Strategies Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Cimpress PLC, American National Group Inc, Travel+Leisure Co, Accenture PLC, HCA Healthcare Inc, sells First National of Nebraska Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Marriott International Inc, National Australia Bank, Nestle SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Karpas Strategies Llc. As of 2021Q1, Karpas Strategies Llc owns 109 stocks with a total value of $264 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of KARPAS STRATEGIES LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/karpas+strategies+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of KARPAS STRATEGIES LLC
  1. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 128,570 shares, 8.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73%
  2. Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 459,877 shares, 7.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44%
  3. Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 191,095 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.12%
  4. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) - 207,831 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.96%
  5. Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 134,053 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%
New Purchase: Cimpress PLC (CMPR)

Karpas Strategies Llc initiated holding in Cimpress PLC. The purchase prices were between $85.22 and $114.38, with an estimated average price of $98.6. The stock is now traded at around $97.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 51,230 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: American National Group Inc (ANAT)

Karpas Strategies Llc initiated holding in American National Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.38 and $115.27, with an estimated average price of $97.44. The stock is now traded at around $115.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 13,295 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Travel+Leisure Co (WD5A)

Karpas Strategies Llc initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $34.6 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $44.11. The stock is now traded at around $52.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

Karpas Strategies Llc initiated holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $157.02 and $191.82, with an estimated average price of $176.29. The stock is now traded at around $207.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Karpas Strategies Llc initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $291.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Karpas Strategies Llc initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $384.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 789 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILAK)

Karpas Strategies Llc added to a holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 57.78%. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $14.55, with an estimated average price of $12.03. The stock is now traded at around $14.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 37,965 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: First National of Nebraska Inc (FINN)

Karpas Strategies Llc sold out a holding in First National of Nebraska Inc. The sale prices were between $11020 and $12250, with an estimated average price of $11857.6.

Sold Out: National Australia Bank Ltd (NABZY)

Karpas Strategies Llc sold out a holding in National Australia Bank Ltd. The sale prices were between $8.71 and $10.3, with an estimated average price of $9.65.

Sold Out: Nestle SA (NSRGY)

Karpas Strategies Llc sold out a holding in Nestle SA. The sale prices were between $104.82 and $118.61, with an estimated average price of $111.4.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VIA)

Karpas Strategies Llc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Sold Out: Ecolab Inc (ECL)

Karpas Strategies Llc sold out a holding in Ecolab Inc. The sale prices were between $204.51 and $225.74, with an estimated average price of $212.88.

Sold Out: (WPX)

Karpas Strategies Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.32 and $9.43, with an estimated average price of $9.03.



