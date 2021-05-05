Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc Buys Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Cisco Systems Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF

New Purchases: PYPL, PACW, CAT, WFC, ZBH,

Beverly Hills, CA, based Investment company Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, PacWest Bancorp, sells Cisco Systems Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. As of 2021Q1, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc owns 111 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 763,697 shares, 9.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.61% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 326,974 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 16,864 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.86% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 20,481 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35% Visa Inc (V) - 189,393 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96%

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $249.264000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,564 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in PacWest Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $25.65 and $41.25, with an estimated average price of $35.09. The stock is now traded at around $44.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $152.6 and $164.5, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $173.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,280 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $238.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $45.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 65.75%. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $472.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 13,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc by 34.43%. The purchase prices were between $38.19 and $45.67, with an estimated average price of $41.68. The stock is now traded at around $45.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 71,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 36.55%. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $84.214600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 30,301 shares as of 2021-03-31.