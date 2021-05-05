Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc Buys Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Cisco Systems Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF

- New Purchases: PYPL, PACW, CAT, WFC, ZBH,
- Added Positions: TMO, ADBE, NVDA, EQIX, PEP, PANW, PLD, PG, IDXX, CRM, INTU, BAM, BLK, RTX, ISRG, COST, ACN, DIS, HD, SYK, NFLX, NKE, NEE, BABA, IJH, VOO,
- Reduced Positions: CSCO, VZ, AAPL, ORCL, PFE, IWM, XOM, T, IVV, MRK, INTC, IBM, CR, CVX, MO, MMM, K, SCHW, QQQ, SPY, VUG,
These are the top 5 holdings of MOGY JOEL R INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 763,697 shares, 9.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.61%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 326,974 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 16,864 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.86%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 20,481 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35%
- Visa Inc (V) - 189,393 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96%
Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $249.264000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,564 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PacWest Bancorp (PACW)
Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in PacWest Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $25.65 and $41.25, with an estimated average price of $35.09. The stock is now traded at around $44.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)
Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $152.6 and $164.5, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $173.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,280 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $238.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $45.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 65.75%. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $472.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 13,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)
Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc by 34.43%. The purchase prices were between $38.19 and $45.67, with an estimated average price of $41.68. The stock is now traded at around $45.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 71,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 36.55%. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $84.214600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 30,301 shares as of 2021-03-31.
