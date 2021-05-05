Emery Howard Portfolio Management, Inc. Buys Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund, Sells Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF

New Purchases: DBC, SOXX, ARKK, MDY,

DBC, SOXX, ARKK, MDY, Added Positions: VB, VOO, QQQ, VEA, XLK, VIG, VWO, CLOU, BOND, IBB, VHT,

VB, VOO, QQQ, VEA, XLK, VIG, VWO, CLOU, BOND, IBB, VHT, Reduced Positions: VNQ, SCHF, IVV, IWB, SCHA, SCHE, SCHM, DIA, DVY, SCHX, VBR, VYM,

San Mateo, CA, based Investment company Emery Howard Portfolio Management, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, ARK Innovation ETF, sells Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Emery Howard Portfolio Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Emery Howard Portfolio Management, Inc. owns 41 stocks with a total value of $617 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Emery Howard Portfolio Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/emery+howard+portfolio+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 421,432 shares, 27.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,751,583 shares, 13.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.81% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 218,158 shares, 7.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 108,901 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.72% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 114,207 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.99%

Emery Howard Portfolio Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $374.5 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $409.77. The stock is now traded at around $416.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Emery Howard Portfolio Management, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund. The purchase prices were between $14.62 and $17.5, with an estimated average price of $16.21. The stock is now traded at around $18.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 32,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Emery Howard Portfolio Management, Inc. initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $112.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,192 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Emery Howard Portfolio Management, Inc. initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26. The stock is now traded at around $497.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 466 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Emery Howard Portfolio Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 199.19%. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $221.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 89,616 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Emery Howard Portfolio Management, Inc. added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 258.05%. The purchase prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $137.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,760 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Emery Howard Portfolio Management, Inc. added to a holding in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 94.65%. The purchase prices were between $24.76 and $30.16, with an estimated average price of $27.51. The stock is now traded at around $25.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 18,336 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Emery Howard Portfolio Management, Inc. added to a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF by 27.87%. The purchase prices were between $109.13 and $112.58, with an estimated average price of $111.12. The stock is now traded at around $110.320100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,075 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Emery Howard Portfolio Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund by 65.02%. The purchase prices were between $146.68 and $172.45, with an estimated average price of $158.7. The stock is now traded at around $150.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,444 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Emery Howard Portfolio Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 31.37%. The purchase prices were between $217.6 and $236.12, with an estimated average price of $228.75. The stock is now traded at around $238.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,428 shares as of 2021-03-31.