Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC Buys iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Sells iShares National Muni Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

New Purchases: JPST, CHD, FMHI, FUTY, JBGS, GDV, FAB, ABNB, GM, EL, OMC, FPX, JBHT, BCE, CCL, CME, GLW, MGNI, NLY, ERJ, SONY, PBR, CDE, LUMN, KYN, DGS, UEC, FNDX, SWN, KOMP, SRLN, JQUA, KBE, LNGR, MBG, VAW, VYMI, XLB, JPIN, IYM, IYE, IWN, GXC, GSLC, FREL, FNDA, DLS, DIM, DNN,

Added Positions: IEI, RSP, GOVT, EDV, SPMD, VEU, GDX, XLU, QUAL, DGRO, ESGD, EMLC, SPEM, DVYE, ESGE, MTUM, AGG, IJH, IVW, USMV, XLI, IBM, BMY, CRSP, MDIV, VYM, AAPL, EEMV, CSX, KO, WSO, WFC, BRG, EWW, IJR, SCHB, BRK.B, XOM, VZ, WMT, UTF, KWEB, SCHD, JNJ, LMT, MRK, NVDA, SO, PYPL, SQ, AAXJ, ECH, FIVG, FVD, IBUY, MBB, SIL, SPYG, XBI, MO, CVX, COST, D, DUK, GSK, HP, HON, K, MU, PG, QCOM, SYK, MA, EXK, MELI, V, TWLO, ROKU, BTAI, DOCU, PINS, CRWD, FVRR, LMND, DEM, EFAV, ESGU, FDL, FGD, FINX, FNDF, FTSL, FXH, LIT, LMBS, LQD, MILN, NOBL, PSK, QYLD, SCHP, SCHX, SPHB, SPHD, SPSM, VLUE, VPU, VXF, VXUS, XLV, XSLV, AMD, AFL, AMT, CMCSA, CMT, EPD, FNB, GIS, GILD, NFLX, PPL, O, ROK, VTR, VRTX, WPC, DNP, HQH, BX, PM, BUD, CHTR, TSLA, TWTR, TDOC, TTD, APPN, DOW, ZM, FSLY, AOA, AOK, BKLN, BLOK, DWX, EBND, EFA, EFV, EMB, EMLP, EUFN, EWJ, FDIS, FLOT, FMB, GDXJ, HYG, IBB, ICF, IEF, IEFA, IEMG, IJJ, IPAY, IQLT, IUSG, IWF, IWO, IWR, IXUS, IYT, IYZ, MDY, MOO, PGX, PID, PUI, REM, RWX, SCHH, SCHZ, SDIV, SLYV, SMB, SPIB, SPTL, VBK, VDE, VGT, XLP, XLY, XOP,

Reduced Positions: MUB, SHY, GSY, BIL, DFEB, IGSB, VCSH, XLE, CSCO, SCHR, VMBS, BSV, SYY, SHV, VOO, QLTA, SPLV, VT, ABG, AZN, FB, INTC, NEAR, SCHM, URA, MDLZ, AVGO, DVY, SCHF, ADP, INFY, NTAP, OSTK, UPS, MINT, PFF, SPY, TLT, ADI, CVS, FDX, GS, HPQ, ITW, LOW, MDT, MSFT, CRM, DAL, BND, FTSM, GLD, IVE, SCHA, SCHG, VNQ, T, ACN, AMGN, IVZ, AMAT, TFC, BAC, BDX, CAH, CL, DHR, DLR, ECL, NEE, FE, F, LHX, HD, JPM, KMB, KR, MAR, MCD, MET, NSC, ORCL, PAYX, PFE, PRU, ROP, STX, TJX, TMO, UL, WM, BABA, UBER, CTVA, BOTZ, CIBR, EEM, HDV, IDV, ITOT, IVV, IWM, JETS, PRF, PSI, PXF, SCHE, USHY, VBR, VEA, VIG, VO, VV, VWO, XLK, ADBE, BP, BLK, CAT, CLX, STZ, DRI, DEO, DD, ETN, LLY, EMR, ENB, EXAS, HRB, IRM, KEY, MMP, MAS, NKE, ES, NVS, OHI, PEP, RSG, SAP, SBUX, TXN, UNP, UNH, WBA, RDS.B, NEA, BGS, PSX, VEEV, WIX, KHC, AYX, AOR, BOND, CWB, DES, DON, EWZ, FXI, FXL, HACK, HYD, HYLS, ICLN, IWB, JNK, MJ, PCY, PEY, PGF, PJP, PRFZ, PXH, SCHC, SCHV, SDY, SLY, SPSB, TIP, USIG, VB, VCIT, VFH, VGIT, VHT, VTV, XLF, XLG, XME,

Sold Out: QQQ, CHWY, FTCS, FPE, FDN, TGT, RTX, PAGS, TOT, SLV, AJRD, NOC, FCX, FDS, EXPD, CTSH, AXP, SHW, TEAM, ABMD, BLL, APD, XMLV, BRFS, WFCPL.PFD, EELV, VGLT, DIV, EDIV, FBT, PSCH, QCLN, MVV, QQXT, IUSV, SPYV, UWM, VCLT, VWOB, XAR,

Investment company Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, sells iShares National Muni Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC owns 607 stocks with a total value of $661 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 255,186 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.85% BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 1,102,041 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.70% iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 164,668 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6297.36% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 175,567 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.54% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 165,792 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.57%

Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.722400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 31,509 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.92 and $88.58, with an estimated average price of $83.44. The stock is now traded at around $88.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 11,389 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.2 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.15. The stock is now traded at around $55.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 16,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.65 and $41.59, with an estimated average price of $40.02. The stock is now traded at around $42.201300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 20,041 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in JBG SMITH Properties. The purchase prices were between $29.86 and $33.69, with an estimated average price of $31.7. The stock is now traded at around $31.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 14,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust. The purchase prices were between $21.08 and $24.21, with an estimated average price of $22.86. The stock is now traded at around $25.356000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 20,580 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6297.36%. The purchase prices were between $129.81 and $132.77, with an estimated average price of $131.39. The stock is now traded at around $130.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 164,668 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.85%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $149.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 255,186 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 42.70%. The purchase prices were between $26.1 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $26.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 1,102,041 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 13264.29%. The purchase prices were between $122.24 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $135.75. The stock is now traded at around $129.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 28,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 238.17%. The purchase prices were between $39.68 and $46.97, with an estimated average price of $43.78. The stock is now traded at around $47.849700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 81,922 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 64.48%. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $62.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 108,503 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.

Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Chewy Inc. The sale prices were between $76.33 and $118.69, with an estimated average price of $97.66.

Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $65.38 and $71.26, with an estimated average price of $67.8.

Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF. The sale prices were between $19.8 and $20.11, with an estimated average price of $19.99.

Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23.

Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The sale prices were between $206.49 and $243.18, with an estimated average price of $222.41.