Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC Buys iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Sells iShares National Muni Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, sells iShares National Muni Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC owns 607 stocks with a total value of $661 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+investment+advisory+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC
  1. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 255,186 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.85%
  2. BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 1,102,041 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.70%
  3. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 164,668 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6297.36%
  4. BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 175,567 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.54%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 165,792 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.57%
New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.722400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 31,509 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD)

Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.92 and $88.58, with an estimated average price of $83.44. The stock is now traded at around $88.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 11,389 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI)

Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.2 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.15. The stock is now traded at around $55.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 16,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY)

Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.65 and $41.59, with an estimated average price of $40.02. The stock is now traded at around $42.201300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 20,041 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in JBG SMITH Properties. The purchase prices were between $29.86 and $33.69, with an estimated average price of $31.7. The stock is now traded at around $31.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 14,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV)

Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust. The purchase prices were between $21.08 and $24.21, with an estimated average price of $22.86. The stock is now traded at around $25.356000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 20,580 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)

Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6297.36%. The purchase prices were between $129.81 and $132.77, with an estimated average price of $131.39. The stock is now traded at around $130.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 164,668 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.85%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $149.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 255,186 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 42.70%. The purchase prices were between $26.1 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $26.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 1,102,041 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (EDV)

Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 13264.29%. The purchase prices were between $122.24 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $135.75. The stock is now traded at around $129.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 28,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD)

Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 238.17%. The purchase prices were between $39.68 and $46.97, with an estimated average price of $43.78. The stock is now traded at around $47.849700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 81,922 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 64.48%. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $62.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 108,503 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.

Sold Out: Chewy Inc (CHWY)

Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Chewy Inc. The sale prices were between $76.33 and $118.69, with an estimated average price of $97.66.

Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $65.38 and $71.26, with an estimated average price of $67.8.

Sold Out: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)

Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF. The sale prices were between $19.8 and $20.11, with an estimated average price of $19.99.

Sold Out: Target Corp (TGT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23.

Sold Out: First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN)

Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The sale prices were between $206.49 and $243.18, with an estimated average price of $222.41.



