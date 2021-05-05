HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Sells BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iSh

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Sells BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iSh

Author's Avatar
insider
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, AutoZone Inc, iShares MBS ETF, sells BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC owns 103 stocks with a total value of $306 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hawsgoodwin+investment+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC
  1. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 375,065 shares, 11.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.18%
  2. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 208,263 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.27%
  3. iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE) - 429,693 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.77%
  4. iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 100,105 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.46%
  5. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 34,475 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13%
New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $52.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.37%. The holding were 202,612 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $53.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 138,863 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $167.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 18,965 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: AutoZone Inc (AZO)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC initiated holding in AutoZone Inc. The purchase prices were between $1118.37 and $1432.28, with an estimated average price of $1236.54. The stock is now traded at around $1466.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 1,411 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.272000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 10,628 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $78.32. The stock is now traded at around $101.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,805 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 24.01%. The purchase prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15. The stock is now traded at around $108.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 94,865 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 24.81%. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $221.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 31,667 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 209.63%. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08. The stock is now traded at around $110.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 8,710 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 600.00%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $111.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 7 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18.

Sold Out: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63.

Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37.

Sold Out: Dollar General Corp (DG)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The sale prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $282.28 and $336.37, with an estimated average price of $310.14.



Here is the complete portfolio of HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC. Also check out:

1. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider