HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Sells BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iSh

Investment company HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, AutoZone Inc, iShares MBS ETF, sells BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC owns 103 stocks with a total value of $306 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hawsgoodwin+investment+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 375,065 shares, 11.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.18% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 208,263 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.27% iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE) - 429,693 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.77% iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 100,105 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.46% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 34,475 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13%

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $52.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.37%. The holding were 202,612 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $53.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 138,863 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $167.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 18,965 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC initiated holding in AutoZone Inc. The purchase prices were between $1118.37 and $1432.28, with an estimated average price of $1236.54. The stock is now traded at around $1466.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 1,411 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.272000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 10,628 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $78.32. The stock is now traded at around $101.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,805 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 24.01%. The purchase prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15. The stock is now traded at around $108.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 94,865 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 24.81%. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $221.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 31,667 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 209.63%. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08. The stock is now traded at around $110.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 8,710 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 600.00%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $111.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 7 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18.

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63.

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37.

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58.

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The sale prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4.

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $282.28 and $336.37, with an estimated average price of $310.14.