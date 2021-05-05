Anderson Fisher Llc Buys Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Sells Unum Group, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, NetEase Inc

New Purchases: NBHC, BHP, PINC, SWKS, ETSY, ENPH, OMI, VUG, IVOO, DFS, BND, VER, XLE, PEY, FTSM, QS, BUD, BEP, MASI, CSIQ, EOG, CMA, CVBF,

Added Positions: IVV, BNDX, BSV, BIV, BLV, VTEB, VYM, VIG, VEA, RCII, AMAT, VGIT, VYMI, VIGI, AGG, VGLT, IJH, VNQ, PFE, GILD, BIDU, VWO, MRK, HRB, DIS, SCHZ, BA, AMZN, SPYD, SLV, SHY, REGN, GSG, MTCH, NVDA, CGC, DSU, UL, NLOK,

Investment company Anderson Fisher Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, sells Unum Group, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, NetEase Inc, NRG Energy Inc, Cabot Oil & Gas Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Anderson Fisher Llc. As of 2021Q1, Anderson Fisher Llc owns 298 stocks with a total value of $384 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 225,896 shares, 23.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.34% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 592,475 shares, 7.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.02% Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 399,938 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.25% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 243,907 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.22% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 70,920 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.22%

Anderson Fisher Llc initiated holding in National Bank Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.65 and $42.16, with an estimated average price of $37.4. The stock is now traded at around $40.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 29,580 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Anderson Fisher Llc initiated holding in BHP Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.78 and $81, with an estimated average price of $72.13. The stock is now traded at around $77.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 15,353 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Anderson Fisher Llc initiated holding in Premier Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.72 and $37.42, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $35.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 30,751 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Anderson Fisher Llc initiated holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $150.72 and $194.14, with an estimated average price of $174.06. The stock is now traded at around $175.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,286 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Anderson Fisher Llc initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.57 and $244.58, with an estimated average price of $209.7. The stock is now traded at around $185.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,616 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Anderson Fisher Llc initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.06 and $213.76, with an estimated average price of $179.94. The stock is now traded at around $126.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,096 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Anderson Fisher Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.25%. The purchase prices were between $56.69 and $58.43, with an estimated average price of $57.63. The stock is now traded at around $56.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 399,938 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Anderson Fisher Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.22%. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.279900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 243,907 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Anderson Fisher Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.35%. The purchase prices were between $88.15 and $92.05, with an estimated average price of $90.21. The stock is now traded at around $89.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 149,975 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Anderson Fisher Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 31.41%. The purchase prices were between $95.66 and $108.11, with an estimated average price of $101.79. The stock is now traded at around $99.488000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 95,817 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Anderson Fisher Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.72%. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $55.34, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.002500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 170,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Anderson Fisher Llc added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 21.53%. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $105.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 67,815 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Anderson Fisher Llc sold out a holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. The sale prices were between $16.6 and $19.3, with an estimated average price of $18.41.

Anderson Fisher Llc sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $242.95 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.82.

Anderson Fisher Llc sold out a holding in Royal Gold Inc. The sale prices were between $102.15 and $111.05, with an estimated average price of $106.74.

Anderson Fisher Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $116.32 and $137.55, with an estimated average price of $127.55.

Anderson Fisher Llc sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $28.57 and $33.73, with an estimated average price of $30.74.

Anderson Fisher Llc sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $58.71 and $65.66, with an estimated average price of $62.49.