Anderson Fisher Llc Buys Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Sells Unum Group, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, NetEase Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Anderson Fisher Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, sells Unum Group, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, NetEase Inc, NRG Energy Inc, Cabot Oil & Gas Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Anderson Fisher Llc. As of 2021Q1, Anderson Fisher Llc owns 298 stocks with a total value of $384 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ANDERSON FISHER LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/anderson+fisher+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ANDERSON FISHER LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 225,896 shares, 23.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.34%
  2. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 592,475 shares, 7.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.02%
  3. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 399,938 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.25%
  4. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 243,907 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.22%
  5. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 70,920 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.22%
New Purchase: National Bank Holdings Corp (NBHC)

Anderson Fisher Llc initiated holding in National Bank Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.65 and $42.16, with an estimated average price of $37.4. The stock is now traded at around $40.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 29,580 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BHP Group Ltd (BHP)

Anderson Fisher Llc initiated holding in BHP Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.78 and $81, with an estimated average price of $72.13. The stock is now traded at around $77.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 15,353 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Premier Inc (PINC)

Anderson Fisher Llc initiated holding in Premier Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.72 and $37.42, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $35.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 30,751 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

Anderson Fisher Llc initiated holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $150.72 and $194.14, with an estimated average price of $174.06. The stock is now traded at around $175.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,286 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Anderson Fisher Llc initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.57 and $244.58, with an estimated average price of $209.7. The stock is now traded at around $185.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,616 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)

Anderson Fisher Llc initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.06 and $213.76, with an estimated average price of $179.94. The stock is now traded at around $126.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,096 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)

Anderson Fisher Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.25%. The purchase prices were between $56.69 and $58.43, with an estimated average price of $57.63. The stock is now traded at around $56.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 399,938 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Anderson Fisher Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.22%. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.279900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 243,907 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Anderson Fisher Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.35%. The purchase prices were between $88.15 and $92.05, with an estimated average price of $90.21. The stock is now traded at around $89.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 149,975 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV)

Anderson Fisher Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 31.41%. The purchase prices were between $95.66 and $108.11, with an estimated average price of $101.79. The stock is now traded at around $99.488000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 95,817 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

Anderson Fisher Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.72%. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $55.34, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.002500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 170,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

Anderson Fisher Llc added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 21.53%. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $105.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 67,815 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG)

Anderson Fisher Llc sold out a holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. The sale prices were between $16.6 and $19.3, with an estimated average price of $18.41.

Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Anderson Fisher Llc sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $242.95 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.82.

Sold Out: Royal Gold Inc (RGLD)

Anderson Fisher Llc sold out a holding in Royal Gold Inc. The sale prices were between $102.15 and $111.05, with an estimated average price of $106.74.

Sold Out: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

Anderson Fisher Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $116.32 and $137.55, with an estimated average price of $127.55.

Sold Out: VEREIT Inc (50AA)

Anderson Fisher Llc sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $28.57 and $33.73, with an estimated average price of $30.74.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)

Anderson Fisher Llc sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $58.71 and $65.66, with an estimated average price of $62.49.



