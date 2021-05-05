Logo
JMG Financial Group, Ltd. Buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Sells iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, Alerian MLP ETF, iShares Select Dividend ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image
Oak Brook, IL, based Investment company JMG Financial Group, Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, sells iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, Alerian MLP ETF, iShares Select Dividend ETF, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, iShares Gold Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JMG Financial Group, Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, JMG Financial Group, Ltd. owns 81 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JMG Financial Group, Ltd.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jmg+financial+group%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of JMG Financial Group, Ltd.
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 985,728 shares, 22.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.10%
  2. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 1,279,673 shares, 17.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.61%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 3,986,529 shares, 12.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.78%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 300,205 shares, 7.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.2%
  5. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 1,248,112 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.79%
New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

JMG Financial Group, Ltd. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $149.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,431 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

JMG Financial Group, Ltd. initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,478 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE)

JMG Financial Group, Ltd. initiated holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.83 and $47.19, with an estimated average price of $44.47. The stock is now traded at around $43.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,690 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

JMG Financial Group, Ltd. initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $148.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,205 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

JMG Financial Group, Ltd. initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $36.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,765 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV)

JMG Financial Group, Ltd. initiated holding in Sprott Physical Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $8.69 and $10.41, with an estimated average price of $9.42. The stock is now traded at around $9.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 11,021 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

JMG Financial Group, Ltd. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 42.78%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $51.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.63%. The holding were 3,986,529 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

JMG Financial Group, Ltd. added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 23.38%. The purchase prices were between $35.74 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $37.29. The stock is now traded at around $39.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 819,053 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

JMG Financial Group, Ltd. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 35.70%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $330.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,661 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Newmont Corp (NEM)

JMG Financial Group, Ltd. added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 24.15%. The purchase prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81. The stock is now traded at around $64.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5,140 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

JMG Financial Group, Ltd. sold out a holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The sale prices were between $24.83 and $32.42, with an estimated average price of $28.91.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV)

JMG Financial Group, Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $93.7 and $99.63, with an estimated average price of $97.01.

Sold Out: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

JMG Financial Group, Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $93.95 and $114.59, with an estimated average price of $104.85.

Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

JMG Financial Group, Ltd. sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

JMG Financial Group, Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09.



Here is the complete portfolio of JMG Financial Group, Ltd.. Also check out:

1. JMG Financial Group, Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. JMG Financial Group, Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. JMG Financial Group, Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that JMG Financial Group, Ltd. keeps buying
