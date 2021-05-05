JMG Financial Group, Ltd. Buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Sells iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, Alerian MLP ETF, iShares Select Dividend ETF

New Purchases: RSP, XOM, ESGE, IVE, PSLV, XLF,

RSP, XOM, ESGE, IVE, PSLV, XLF, Added Positions: VEA, VOO, VO, SCHF, VWO, VOE, VV, VTV, VTIP, VB, VEU, VNQ, VNQI, USMV, QQQ, XLK, AMZN, SCHP, IEI, HYS, AGG, NEM,

VEA, VOO, VO, SCHF, VWO, VOE, VV, VTV, VTIP, VB, VEU, VNQ, VNQI, USMV, QQQ, XLK, AMZN, SCHP, IEI, HYS, AGG, NEM, Reduced Positions: SPY, IWR, VTI, SCHM, VUG, IWM, IWB, IWP, IVV, SCHZ, SCHB, IWF, VOT, SCHE, BND, EEMV, EFA, GDX, SCHH, IEMG, AAPL, IWD, IWV, VIG, IVW,

SPY, IWR, VTI, SCHM, VUG, IWM, IWB, IWP, IVV, SCHZ, SCHB, IWF, VOT, SCHE, BND, EEMV, EFA, GDX, SCHH, IEMG, AAPL, IWD, IWV, VIG, IVW, Sold Out: ACWV, AMLP, DVY, IAU, VBR,

Oak Brook, IL, based Investment company JMG Financial Group, Ltd. Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, sells iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, Alerian MLP ETF, iShares Select Dividend ETF, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, iShares Gold Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JMG Financial Group, Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, JMG Financial Group, Ltd. owns 81 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JMG Financial Group, Ltd.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jmg+financial+group%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 985,728 shares, 22.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.10% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 1,279,673 shares, 17.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.61% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 3,986,529 shares, 12.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.78% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 300,205 shares, 7.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.2% iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 1,248,112 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.79%

JMG Financial Group, Ltd. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $149.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,431 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JMG Financial Group, Ltd. initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,478 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JMG Financial Group, Ltd. initiated holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.83 and $47.19, with an estimated average price of $44.47. The stock is now traded at around $43.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,690 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JMG Financial Group, Ltd. initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $148.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,205 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JMG Financial Group, Ltd. initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $36.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,765 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JMG Financial Group, Ltd. initiated holding in Sprott Physical Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $8.69 and $10.41, with an estimated average price of $9.42. The stock is now traded at around $9.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 11,021 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JMG Financial Group, Ltd. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 42.78%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $51.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.63%. The holding were 3,986,529 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JMG Financial Group, Ltd. added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 23.38%. The purchase prices were between $35.74 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $37.29. The stock is now traded at around $39.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 819,053 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JMG Financial Group, Ltd. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 35.70%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $330.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,661 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JMG Financial Group, Ltd. added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 24.15%. The purchase prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81. The stock is now traded at around $64.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5,140 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JMG Financial Group, Ltd. sold out a holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The sale prices were between $24.83 and $32.42, with an estimated average price of $28.91.

JMG Financial Group, Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $93.7 and $99.63, with an estimated average price of $97.01.

JMG Financial Group, Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $93.95 and $114.59, with an estimated average price of $104.85.

JMG Financial Group, Ltd. sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93.

JMG Financial Group, Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09.