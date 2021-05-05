Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Bank of America Corp, LPL Financial Holdings Inc, Sells The Walt Disney Co, JPMorgan Chase, Deere

- New Purchases: LPLA, TPH, EXP, MLHR, MRCY, CVLT, FL, UMPQ, ANIK, PRG, AVO, MKL, OAS, PAGP, FTSI, GEL, DCP, WES, RTLR, BEPC, KRE, VYM, BKR, MGP, CHCT, XLE, AMRC, MPC, RLJ, INN, ZION, NS, UCBI, KRC, GTY, FR, ELS, GOLD,
- Added Positions: SPY, BAC, ORCL, CRM, AMZN, V, T, ALGT, FB, BOX, IWM, ADC, PINC, AFG, DD, HBAN, NFLX, MODV, HLT, IWB, RTX, BMY, MNST, NUVA, QCOM, UNP, JELD, UNH, WHR, YUM, JNJ, LMT, MDT, PEP, PM, ABC, CHE, CHH, TCOM, HD, MCD, VFC, ADUS, TRGP, QLYS, BABA, CARG, FOXA, CCOI, OFC, HAE, MIC, OMC, OKE, ROLL, SLB, VZ, WWD, QNST, SSNC, SPSC, ENV, VCRA, GMED, BLD, EGHT, AMT, ARCC, AVB, CBRL, CVS, CR, DUK, HR, EHC, IBM, IPG, ASGN, TXRH, VLO, WNS, EXLS, KBR, JBT, GBDC, STAG, TCPC, PSXP, TSLX, GSBD, QUAL, VEA, AES, PLD, APD, AKAM, ARE, LNT, ACC, ADI, AZO, CNP, CVX, CSCO, KO, COP, CMI, CW, DVA, DRH, D, ETN, ENB, EQIX, ESS, EXR, PEAK, WELL, HST, INTC, KLAC, KMB, NRG, PAYX, PFE, PAA, LIN, PSA, SRE, SUI, ET, TEL, AVGO, HPP, PVG, PSX, ABBV, HASI, CWEN.A, DOC, IRT, QTS, CTRE, DEA, PYPL, LITE, INVH, EPRT, BIPC, BNL, AGG, BIV, SDY, SLQD, VB, VIG, VNQ, VSS, VWO,
- Reduced Positions: DIS, JPM, BRK.B, DE, SBNY, VOO, JD, SBUX, VCEL, AEO, AVT, MCHP, GOOG, PH, FND, FTDR, IJR, VEU, VT, CLH, ONTO, TSEM, XOM, MRK, VRNT, WAL, IJH, PPBI, SKYW, SKY, WU, MBUU, GIS, GBCI, GOOGL, HON, MMP, MET, OXM, USB, WBS, FOXF, ABT, AMGN, ADP, EPD, FNB, NEE, MMS, OMCL, PG, WMB, ZUMZ, GLDD, ENSG, PBA, STOR, ACA, PGNY, IWV, VO, AFL, MDRX, ALL, AEP, AMP, AME, WTRG, AZPN, BK, BBY, BXP, BAM, CPT, BXMT, SCHW, NNN, ABEV, CUZ, ENLC, CCI, DEO, DLR, EMN, ECL, EMR, ETR, FFIV, FWRD, GE, GILD, HIW, ITW, IART, MDLZ, LRCX, LNC, MKC, MAA, MS, NVR, NHI, NSC, NOC, NVS, ON, ONB, OHI, OSK, PNC, BKNG, PGR, PHM, PWR, REG, RIO, LUV, LSI, SHOO, SYK, TECH, TOT, UL, UDR, URI, WRB, WRI, ANTM, EVRG, WY, EVV, EVR, BIP, ROIC, TSLA, KMI, APTV, MPLX, IQV, CTT, VNOM, NEP, CFG, QRVO, TCMD, VICI, ETRN, ACWI, BND, DVY, IWF, IYW, SHY, VTEB, VUG, VXF,
- Sold Out: PSN, HMSY, CGNT, CGNT, DY, AJRD, TCF, MGLN, CRNC, AZD, STRA, NUAN, NICE, WTS, BIO, HPQ, BIDU, ED, CCL, PRTY, FT5, TSM, TRP, NI, LNG, CQP, EXC, DEI, HUM, JAZZ, FTNT, HTA, USAC, BRX, SO, SJI, PNW, PPL, LCNB, NFG,
These are the top 5 holdings of FORT WASHINGTON INVESTMENT ADVISORS INC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,952,893 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,127,689 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37%
- Cintas Corp (CTAS) - 1,062,425 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 174,503 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.46%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,121,403 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.35%
Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $103.11 and $146.29, with an estimated average price of $127.64. The stock is now traded at around $155.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 194,113 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY)
Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Mercury Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.26 and $85.49, with an estimated average price of $72.31. The stock is now traded at around $58.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 176,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Herman Miller Inc (MLHR)
Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Herman Miller Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.1 and $42.45, with an estimated average price of $38.27. The stock is now traded at around $43.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 310,395 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Eagle Materials Inc (EXP)
Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Eagle Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.67 and $135.17, with an estimated average price of $121.19. The stock is now traded at around $143.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 93,567 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tri Pointe Homes Inc (TPH)
Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Tri Pointe Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.01 and $22.06, with an estimated average price of $19.68. The stock is now traded at around $24.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 619,699 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Foot Locker Inc (FL)
Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Foot Locker Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.1 and $59.06, with an estimated average price of $50.82. The stock is now traded at around $61.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 204,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 154.28%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $416.630100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 601,314 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 53.55%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $41.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 3,977,565 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 20.03%. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $79.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,034,573 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 28.73%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $230.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 332,452 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT)
Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Allegiant Travel Co by 45.97%. The purchase prices were between $174.74 and $268.81, with an estimated average price of $221.97. The stock is now traded at around $242.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 180,023 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 36.44%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,618,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Parsons Corp (PSN)
Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Parsons Corp. The sale prices were between $34.89 and $40.44, with an estimated average price of $37.85.Sold Out: HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY)
Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in HMS Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $36.11 and $36.98, with an estimated average price of $36.73.Sold Out: Magellan Health Inc (MGLN)
Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Cognyte Software Ltd. The sale prices were between $27.31 and $38, with an estimated average price of $29.74.Sold Out: Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD)
Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Cognyte Software Ltd. The sale prices were between $27.31 and $38, with an estimated average price of $29.74.
