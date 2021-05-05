Logo
Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Bank of America Corp, LPL Financial Holdings Inc, Sells The Walt Disney Co, JPMorgan Chase, Deere

Author's Avatar
insider
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Bank of America Corp, LPL Financial Holdings Inc, Oracle Corp, Visa Inc, sells The Walt Disney Co, JPMorgan Chase, Deere, Signature Bank, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc . As of 2021Q1, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc owns 485 stocks with a total value of $10.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FORT WASHINGTON INVESTMENT ADVISORS INC 's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fort+washington+investment+advisors+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FORT WASHINGTON INVESTMENT ADVISORS INC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,952,893 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,127,689 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37%
  3. Cintas Corp (CTAS) - 1,062,425 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio.
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 174,503 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.46%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,121,403 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.35%
New Purchase: LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $103.11 and $146.29, with an estimated average price of $127.64. The stock is now traded at around $155.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 194,113 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Mercury Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.26 and $85.49, with an estimated average price of $72.31. The stock is now traded at around $58.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 176,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Herman Miller Inc (MLHR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Herman Miller Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.1 and $42.45, with an estimated average price of $38.27. The stock is now traded at around $43.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 310,395 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Eagle Materials Inc (EXP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Eagle Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.67 and $135.17, with an estimated average price of $121.19. The stock is now traded at around $143.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 93,567 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tri Pointe Homes Inc (TPH)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Tri Pointe Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.01 and $22.06, with an estimated average price of $19.68. The stock is now traded at around $24.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 619,699 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Foot Locker Inc (FL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Foot Locker Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.1 and $59.06, with an estimated average price of $50.82. The stock is now traded at around $61.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 204,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 154.28%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $416.630100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 601,314 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 53.55%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $41.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 3,977,565 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 20.03%. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $79.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,034,573 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 28.73%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $230.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 332,452 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Allegiant Travel Co by 45.97%. The purchase prices were between $174.74 and $268.81, with an estimated average price of $221.97. The stock is now traded at around $242.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 180,023 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 36.44%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,618,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Parsons Corp (PSN)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Parsons Corp. The sale prices were between $34.89 and $40.44, with an estimated average price of $37.85.

Sold Out: HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in HMS Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $36.11 and $36.98, with an estimated average price of $36.73.

Sold Out: Magellan Health Inc (MGLN)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Magellan Health Inc. The sale prices were between $92.82 and $94.98, with an estimated average price of $93.72.

Sold Out: Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Cognyte Software Ltd. The sale prices were between $27.31 and $38, with an estimated average price of $29.74.

Sold Out: Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $46.54 and $53.13, with an estimated average price of $50.87.

Sold Out: Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Cognyte Software Ltd. The sale prices were between $27.31 and $38, with an estimated average price of $29.74.



Here is the complete portfolio of FORT WASHINGTON INVESTMENT ADVISORS INC . Also check out:

1. FORT WASHINGTON INVESTMENT ADVISORS INC 's Undervalued Stocks
2. FORT WASHINGTON INVESTMENT ADVISORS INC 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FORT WASHINGTON INVESTMENT ADVISORS INC 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FORT WASHINGTON INVESTMENT ADVISORS INC keeps buying
