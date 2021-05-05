Van Strum & Towne Inc. Buys The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells Welbilt Inc, Dell Technologies Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF

- New Purchases: XLE, SPLV, VYM, AMP, VIG, PNC, USB, WTFC, ALL, EEM, MDY,
- Added Positions: VTI, IVV, SCHX, ABBV, JNJ, PG, PEP, INTC, GOOGL, IBM, MMM, CRM, BMY, T, SLB, XOM, AMZN,
- Reduced Positions: VOO, SIVB, ADP, MSFT, ECL, AMGN, AXP, CVX, VWO, EMR, GILD, HPQ, SRCL, WFC, OMC, HPE, GE, NTR, UNH,
- Sold Out: WBT, DELL, IWM, DXC, NVS,
For the details of VAN STRUM & TOWNE INC.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/van+strum+%26+towne+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of VAN STRUM & TOWNE INC.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 78,872 shares, 9.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 41,435 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.63%
- Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 59,646 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.33%
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 47,539 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99%
- SVB Financial Group (SIVB) - 17,104 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.31%
Van Strum & Towne Inc. initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $52.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 54,390 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)
Van Strum & Towne Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.77 and $58.66, with an estimated average price of $56.03. The stock is now traded at around $60.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,427 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)
Van Strum & Towne Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $105.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,530 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Van Strum & Towne Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $154.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,657 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP)
Van Strum & Towne Inc. initiated holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.01 and $232.8, with an estimated average price of $216.26. The stock is now traded at around $260.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)
Van Strum & Towne Inc. initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $143.52 and $181.41, with an estimated average price of $164.89. The stock is now traded at around $194.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,252 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Van Strum & Towne Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 39.73%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $216.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 18,443 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Van Strum & Towne Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.31%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $418.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,245 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
Van Strum & Towne Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 66.08%. The purchase prices were between $89.8 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $94. The stock is now traded at around $100.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,980 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Welbilt Inc (WBT)
Van Strum & Towne Inc. sold out a holding in Welbilt Inc. The sale prices were between $12.57 and $16.91, with an estimated average price of $15.04.Sold Out: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)
Van Strum & Towne Inc. sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $71.23 and $91.28, with an estimated average price of $80.81.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Van Strum & Towne Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96.Sold Out: DXC Technology Co (DXC)
Van Strum & Towne Inc. sold out a holding in DXC Technology Co. The sale prices were between $24.89 and $31.26, with an estimated average price of $27.4.Sold Out: Novartis AG (NVS)
Van Strum & Towne Inc. sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $83.5 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $89.78.
Here is the complete portfolio of VAN STRUM & TOWNE INC.. Also check out:
1. VAN STRUM & TOWNE INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. VAN STRUM & TOWNE INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. VAN STRUM & TOWNE INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that VAN STRUM & TOWNE INC. keeps buying