Franklin, Parlapiano, Turner & Welch, LLC Buys Expeditors International of Washington Inc, Trecora Resources, Sells The Walt Disney Co, Welbilt Inc

Investment company Franklin, Parlapiano, Turner & Welch, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Expeditors International of Washington Inc, Trecora Resources, sells The Walt Disney Co, Welbilt Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Franklin, Parlapiano, Turner & Welch, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Franklin, Parlapiano, Turner & Welch, LLC owns 49 stocks with a total value of $297 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 278,838 shares, 20.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.25% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 300,192 shares, 8.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53% iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ET (REZ) - 351,931 shares, 8.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.37% Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 348,197 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.97% Expeditors International of Washington Inc (EXPD) - 79,070 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. New Position

Franklin, Parlapiano, Turner & Welch, LLC initiated holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.52 and $108.4, with an estimated average price of $96.27. The stock is now traded at around $113.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 79,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Franklin, Parlapiano, Turner & Welch, LLC initiated holding in Trecora Resources. The purchase prices were between $6.31 and $8.01, with an estimated average price of $7.28. The stock is now traded at around $7.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 15,369 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Franklin, Parlapiano, Turner & Welch, LLC sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47.