Tcw Group Inc Buys Netflix Inc, DexCom Inc, Intel Corp, Sells Xylem Inc, Visa Inc, Facebook Inc

New Purchases: DXCM, INTC, MSI, TRMB, DE, BIDU, SNAP, PINS, ETSY, SBNY, OAS, ABNB, TT, ZS, GH, STWD, FSK, KMI, PPL, GRMN, ANTM, BRK.B, BWA, MGNI, MO, NIO, BTI, LUMN, CIM, PRGO, NOV, MHO, UMC, DXC, RWT, INSM,

DXCM, INTC, MSI, TRMB, DE, BIDU, SNAP, PINS, ETSY, SBNY, OAS, ABNB, TT, ZS, GH, STWD, FSK, KMI, PPL, GRMN, ANTM, BRK.B, BWA, MGNI, MO, NIO, BTI, LUMN, CIM, PRGO, NOV, MHO, UMC, DXC, RWT, INSM, Added Positions: NFLX, TWLO, CSCO, XOM, SNOW, IAC, SE, IFF, SQ, FISV, MS, ARCC, NRZ, AME, FOXA, IRM, NLY, CRWD, TRTX, ARE, GLPI, EXPE, ABBV, VRT, ORCL, ZBH, HGV, SIX, MBB, ZION, CSL, OCN, STX, T, WMG, NVT, NODK, INVH, GDS, NWHM, HSIC, YNDX, LYV, MTN, UAL, PENN, WY, SBT, PFE, TEX, ELAN, AVT, AGO, NVST, TTMI, ACGL, DKNG, AMAT, EFA, IAU, EDU, COP, ED, VZ, DLTR, WAB, NEE, GES, FWONK, COMM, KEY, KEX, MPC, EBAY, APO, EVR,

NFLX, TWLO, CSCO, XOM, SNOW, IAC, SE, IFF, SQ, FISV, MS, ARCC, NRZ, AME, FOXA, IRM, NLY, CRWD, TRTX, ARE, GLPI, EXPE, ABBV, VRT, ORCL, ZBH, HGV, SIX, MBB, ZION, CSL, OCN, STX, T, WMG, NVT, NODK, INVH, GDS, NWHM, HSIC, YNDX, LYV, MTN, UAL, PENN, WY, SBT, PFE, TEX, ELAN, AVT, AGO, NVST, TTMI, ACGL, DKNG, AMAT, EFA, IAU, EDU, COP, ED, VZ, DLTR, WAB, NEE, GES, FWONK, COMM, KEY, KEX, MPC, EBAY, APO, EVR, Reduced Positions: AMZN, XYL, V, ADBE, NOW, FB, GOOG, AMT, CRM, NVDA, BMRN, MA, SPLK, TTD, ALGN, PYPL, EQIX, ZTS, ASML, TRU, COST, HD, FCX, INFO, SPGI, WCN, SCHW, ILMN, BSX, ULTA, IQV, TXN, TSLA, VIAC, CUZ, JPM, DISCA, AES, DD, UBER, CMCSA, ICE, MXIM, BABA, AAPL, OZK, JCI, ON, PEP, TGT, CAG, LEN, MU, DKS, GOOGL, LRCX, MSFT, QCOM, QMCO, UPS, STAY, AMP, AX, C, FVE, GE, MCK, MDT, TXT, TMO, AVGO, EPAM, ZI, RNA, ATSG, ADSK, CBRE, CNC, GLW, DRI, FLEX, MOH, BX, CLDT, WOW, CVX, GILD, LHX, MTCH, IBM, MAA, SRE, SPG, STAA, TTWO, NEO, GLDD, MSCI, OCSL, PANW, CZR, OKTA, BKR, SPOT, BILL, ATVI, AIG, BAC, DHI, DHR, LLY, HPQ, NTES, TOL, DIS, WFC, BBDC, ALEX, AMH, PVBC, VRS, VICI, COLD, CTVA, SWTX, RLAY, PLD, ABT, A, BBBY, COG, CAJ, KO, CMA, DOV, FAST, EQC, HAIN, HEI, HST, IHC, J, JLL, KBH, LGF.B, MIC, MTW, MTD, BPOP, LIN, SIRI, TOT, THS, WMT, WHR, WSM, STNG, ACHC, RPAI, FSBW, OMF, TSLX, NXRT, FLOW, ROKU, ACA, STNE,

AMZN, XYL, V, ADBE, NOW, FB, GOOG, AMT, CRM, NVDA, BMRN, MA, SPLK, TTD, ALGN, PYPL, EQIX, ZTS, ASML, TRU, COST, HD, FCX, INFO, SPGI, WCN, SCHW, ILMN, BSX, ULTA, IQV, TXN, TSLA, VIAC, CUZ, JPM, DISCA, AES, DD, UBER, CMCSA, ICE, MXIM, BABA, AAPL, OZK, JCI, ON, PEP, TGT, CAG, LEN, MU, DKS, GOOGL, LRCX, MSFT, QCOM, QMCO, UPS, STAY, AMP, AX, C, FVE, GE, MCK, MDT, TXT, TMO, AVGO, EPAM, ZI, RNA, ATSG, ADSK, CBRE, CNC, GLW, DRI, FLEX, MOH, BX, CLDT, WOW, CVX, GILD, LHX, MTCH, IBM, MAA, SRE, SPG, STAA, TTWO, NEO, GLDD, MSCI, OCSL, PANW, CZR, OKTA, BKR, SPOT, BILL, ATVI, AIG, BAC, DHI, DHR, LLY, HPQ, NTES, TOL, DIS, WFC, BBDC, ALEX, AMH, PVBC, VRS, VICI, COLD, CTVA, SWTX, RLAY, PLD, ABT, A, BBBY, COG, CAJ, KO, CMA, DOV, FAST, EQC, HAIN, HEI, HST, IHC, J, JLL, KBH, LGF.B, MIC, MTW, MTD, BPOP, LIN, SIRI, TOT, THS, WMT, WHR, WSM, STNG, ACHC, RPAI, FSBW, OMF, TSLX, NXRT, FLOW, ROKU, ACA, STNE, Sold Out: TMUS, CHTR, BKNG, UNH, PTON, ADI, SRPT, ATUS, U, GOCO, PSA, PSTH, MDB, SBAC, BDTX, IWD, PG, PHG, PRTS, APD, EA, ESTC, RESI, JEF, OCSI, HLT, AMPY, MGLN, COF, ITUB, LADR, GBDC, GSK, VTRS, ARCH, SLRC,

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Tcw Group Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Netflix Inc, DexCom Inc, Intel Corp, Twilio Inc, Motorola Solutions Inc, sells Xylem Inc, Visa Inc, Facebook Inc, American Tower Corp, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tcw Group Inc. As of 2021Q1, Tcw Group Inc owns 325 stocks with a total value of $10.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TCW GROUP INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tcw+group+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 143,819 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.61% ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 730,190 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.49% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 761,131 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.68% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 171,898 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.33% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 1,430,507 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.52%

Tcw Group Inc initiated holding in DexCom Inc. The purchase prices were between $339.15 and $418.94, with an estimated average price of $376.07. The stock is now traded at around $363.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 255,236 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tcw Group Inc initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $57.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 617,442 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tcw Group Inc initiated holding in Motorola Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $166.61 and $189.6, with an estimated average price of $178.49. The stock is now traded at around $185.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 163,977 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tcw Group Inc initiated holding in Trimble Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.91 and $77.79, with an estimated average price of $72.25. The stock is now traded at around $81.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 334,793 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tcw Group Inc initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $381.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 58,724 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tcw Group Inc initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $199.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 84,864 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tcw Group Inc added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 1887.19%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $501.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 213,265 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tcw Group Inc added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 326.19%. The purchase prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $338.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 148,045 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tcw Group Inc added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 1747.83%. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $51.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 606,974 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tcw Group Inc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 1172.49%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 437,368 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tcw Group Inc added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 56.36%. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $216.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 238,705 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tcw Group Inc added to a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 523.35%. The purchase prices were between $186.94 and $263.29, with an estimated average price of $228.07. The stock is now traded at around $237.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 106,617 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tcw Group Inc sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96.

Tcw Group Inc sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $596.5 and $654.65, with an estimated average price of $624.69.

Tcw Group Inc sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81.

Tcw Group Inc sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21.

Tcw Group Inc sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02.

Tcw Group Inc sold out a holding in Analog Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $144.06 and $163.8, with an estimated average price of $153.85.