Tcw Group Inc Buys Netflix Inc, DexCom Inc, Intel Corp, Sells Xylem Inc, Visa Inc, Facebook Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image
Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Tcw Group Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Netflix Inc, DexCom Inc, Intel Corp, Twilio Inc, Motorola Solutions Inc, sells Xylem Inc, Visa Inc, Facebook Inc, American Tower Corp, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tcw Group Inc. As of 2021Q1, Tcw Group Inc owns 325 stocks with a total value of $10.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TCW GROUP INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tcw+group+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TCW GROUP INC
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 143,819 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.61%
  2. ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 730,190 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.49%
  3. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 761,131 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.68%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 171,898 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.33%
  5. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 1,430,507 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.52%
New Purchase: DexCom Inc (DXCM)

Tcw Group Inc initiated holding in DexCom Inc. The purchase prices were between $339.15 and $418.94, with an estimated average price of $376.07. The stock is now traded at around $363.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 255,236 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)

Tcw Group Inc initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $57.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 617,442 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)

Tcw Group Inc initiated holding in Motorola Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $166.61 and $189.6, with an estimated average price of $178.49. The stock is now traded at around $185.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 163,977 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Trimble Inc (TRMB)

Tcw Group Inc initiated holding in Trimble Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.91 and $77.79, with an estimated average price of $72.25. The stock is now traded at around $81.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 334,793 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)

Tcw Group Inc initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $381.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 58,724 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Tcw Group Inc initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $199.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 84,864 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Tcw Group Inc added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 1887.19%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $501.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 213,265 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Tcw Group Inc added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 326.19%. The purchase prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $338.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 148,045 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Tcw Group Inc added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 1747.83%. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $51.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 606,974 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Tcw Group Inc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 1172.49%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 437,368 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Tcw Group Inc added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 56.36%. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $216.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 238,705 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Tcw Group Inc added to a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 523.35%. The purchase prices were between $186.94 and $263.29, with an estimated average price of $228.07. The stock is now traded at around $237.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 106,617 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Tcw Group Inc sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96.

Sold Out: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Tcw Group Inc sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $596.5 and $654.65, with an estimated average price of $624.69.

Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Tcw Group Inc sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81.

Sold Out: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Tcw Group Inc sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21.

Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Tcw Group Inc sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02.

Sold Out: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

Tcw Group Inc sold out a holding in Analog Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $144.06 and $163.8, with an estimated average price of $153.85.



