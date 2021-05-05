Congress Asset Management Co Buys Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Asbury Automotive Group Inc, Sells S&P Global Inc, Crown Castle International Corp, Verizon Communications Inc

New Purchases: PXD, FCX, ABG, LNTH, VMI, ONTO, CVX, EAF, ABCB, ITGR, PFF, XEC, AA, PDBC, GBCI, BRKL, TKR, EDIT, EXPO, QQQ, CHH,

PXD, FCX, ABG, LNTH, VMI, ONTO, CVX, EAF, ABCB, ITGR, PFF, XEC, AA, PDBC, GBCI, BRKL, TKR, EDIT, EXPO, QQQ, CHH, Added Positions: CME, NBIX, SHW, LHX, INMD, EL, VRTX, BAH, APD, AMZN, CAT, FCN, GOOGL, SUI, GPN, UNH, CIEN, COST, DOV, HD, JBLU, PG, WAFD, LULU, AKAM, CNI, EBIX, GTY, INFO, PGR, ROP, SYK, TSCO, VICR, V, DG, HII, FB, ZTS, FLWS, AMN, ATVI, ACC, BCPC, CATY, CRUS, CSCO, CLAR, CSGP, CNS, CNMD, DHI, LCII, EOG, ESE, EGP, EME, GRMN, GPI, HL, HELE, JCOM, KLIC, MHO, MRCY, NEOG, OMCL, ASGN, BKNG, RDWR, ROK, RUTH, SPXC, SASR, SSD, SKX, TDS, UMBF, UNP, UPS, WERN, WTFC, PGTI, WNS, CENTA, BR, TNET, TREE, NOVT, BKU, HMST, VEEV, VEC, VIRT, CWEN, NGVT, MEDP, SMPL, ELF, GO, PGNY, MMM, ALE, AEL, AMGN, ADI, AVY, OZK, BANR, BDX, BKH, SAM, BDN, CL, CMC, CNO, DE, DSGX, DXCM, DHT, EW, FNB, NEE, FISV, THG, HIW, HON, ITW, ISRG, JNJ, KMT, SR, MKTX, MTZ, MRK, NSRGY, OFG, OFIX, PSB, PTC, PATK, POWI, QCOM, RPM, SAIA, SEIC, SWX, TROW, VLY, WSFS, POR, MA, PODD, TEL, MASI, CVI, SPSC, FAF, LPLA, TROX, STAG, ACHC, ABBV, CDW, IRT, FOXF, QTS, BOOT, WING, VVV, JNCE, AYX, CHX, BJ, AVIR, SPY, VPU,

CME, NBIX, SHW, LHX, INMD, EL, VRTX, BAH, APD, AMZN, CAT, FCN, GOOGL, SUI, GPN, UNH, CIEN, COST, DOV, HD, JBLU, PG, WAFD, LULU, AKAM, CNI, EBIX, GTY, INFO, PGR, ROP, SYK, TSCO, VICR, V, DG, HII, FB, ZTS, FLWS, AMN, ATVI, ACC, BCPC, CATY, CRUS, CSCO, CLAR, CSGP, CNS, CNMD, DHI, LCII, EOG, ESE, EGP, EME, GRMN, GPI, HL, HELE, JCOM, KLIC, MHO, MRCY, NEOG, OMCL, ASGN, BKNG, RDWR, ROK, RUTH, SPXC, SASR, SSD, SKX, TDS, UMBF, UNP, UPS, WERN, WTFC, PGTI, WNS, CENTA, BR, TNET, TREE, NOVT, BKU, HMST, VEEV, VEC, VIRT, CWEN, NGVT, MEDP, SMPL, ELF, GO, PGNY, MMM, ALE, AEL, AMGN, ADI, AVY, OZK, BANR, BDX, BKH, SAM, BDN, CL, CMC, CNO, DE, DSGX, DXCM, DHT, EW, FNB, NEE, FISV, THG, HIW, HON, ITW, ISRG, JNJ, KMT, SR, MKTX, MTZ, MRK, NSRGY, OFG, OFIX, PSB, PTC, PATK, POWI, QCOM, RPM, SAIA, SEIC, SWX, TROW, VLY, WSFS, POR, MA, PODD, TEL, MASI, CVI, SPSC, FAF, LPLA, TROX, STAG, ACHC, ABBV, CDW, IRT, FOXF, QTS, BOOT, WING, VVV, JNCE, AYX, CHX, BJ, AVIR, SPY, VPU, Reduced Positions: SPGI, CCI, VZ, LW, ETSY, APPS, GNRC, WSM, ZBRA, CRL, MPWR, DIOD, SNPS, PAYC, EA, MCO, IWF, AMT, SWKS, CYBR, PYPL, ENTG, MTD, SLP, HZNP, KEYS, CPRT, INTC, POOL, FRC, BURL, CTAS, TTWO, GLUU, FTNT, AAPL, RJF, RMD, ALGN, IEX, STE, WST, VRNS, RWR, COO, IDXX, MAS, MKC, TDY, QLYS, FND, IWP, DVN, LII, MLM, TRMB, DIS, WBS, T, AFL, ALXN, ADSK, ADP, BMI, BRK.B, BMY, CEVA, CLX, KO, DHR, DAR, ECL, XOM, FMBH, FCEL, IIVI, ICE, KSU, LOW, MAR, NOC, ORCL, PENN, PEP, SO, TJX, TREX, URI, RTX, WMT, JAZZ, RCM, MTDR, GOOG, WMS, TTD, EFA, IEFA, IJR, IVV, MDY, VSS, VWO,

SPGI, CCI, VZ, LW, ETSY, APPS, GNRC, WSM, ZBRA, CRL, MPWR, DIOD, SNPS, PAYC, EA, MCO, IWF, AMT, SWKS, CYBR, PYPL, ENTG, MTD, SLP, HZNP, KEYS, CPRT, INTC, POOL, FRC, BURL, CTAS, TTWO, GLUU, FTNT, AAPL, RJF, RMD, ALGN, IEX, STE, WST, VRNS, RWR, COO, IDXX, MAS, MKC, TDY, QLYS, FND, IWP, DVN, LII, MLM, TRMB, DIS, WBS, T, AFL, ALXN, ADSK, ADP, BMI, BRK.B, BMY, CEVA, CLX, KO, DHR, DAR, ECL, XOM, FMBH, FCEL, IIVI, ICE, KSU, LOW, MAR, NOC, ORCL, PENN, PEP, SO, TJX, TREX, URI, RTX, WMT, JAZZ, RCM, MTDR, GOOG, WMS, TTD, EFA, IEFA, IJR, IVV, MDY, VSS, VWO, Sold Out: HUBB, BRKS, HMSY, CRSP, FHN, JKHY, QDEL, TCF, QEP, IWV, VTI, AAON, CARR, IWM, IWO,

Investment company Congress Asset Management Co Current Portfolio ) buys Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Asbury Automotive Group Inc, CME Group Inc, InMode, sells S&P Global Inc, Crown Castle International Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, Digital Turbine Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Congress Asset Management Co . As of 2021Q1, Congress Asset Management Co owns 353 stocks with a total value of $11.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CONGRESS ASSET MANAGEMENT CO 's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/congress+asset+management+co+/current-portfolio/portfolio

First Republic Bank (FRC) - 1,469,313 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.91% Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) - 569,686 shares, 1.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.79% Ciena Corp (CIEN) - 3,655,467 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.70% Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) - 601,183 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.57% Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM) - 1,041,221 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.72%

Congress Asset Management Co initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $163.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 595,429 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Congress Asset Management Co initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $41.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 2,659,864 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Congress Asset Management Co initiated holding in Asbury Automotive Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $142.61 and $201.07, with an estimated average price of $168.41. The stock is now traded at around $206.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 406,745 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Congress Asset Management Co initiated holding in Lantheus Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.77 and $21.66, with an estimated average price of $18.17. The stock is now traded at around $22.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 461,181 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Congress Asset Management Co initiated holding in Onto Innovation Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.77 and $66.48, with an estimated average price of $59.6. The stock is now traded at around $64.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 133,467 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Congress Asset Management Co initiated holding in Valmont Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $173.21 and $248.51, with an estimated average price of $221.84. The stock is now traded at around $251.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 38,272 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Congress Asset Management Co added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 714.07%. The purchase prices were between $178.79 and $214.04, with an estimated average price of $196.76. The stock is now traded at around $203.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 432,639 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Congress Asset Management Co added to a holding in InMode Ltd by 96.00%. The purchase prices were between $46.34 and $76.61, with an estimated average price of $64.92. The stock is now traded at around $82.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 278,322 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Congress Asset Management Co added to a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc by 612.08%. The purchase prices were between $235.85 and $295.74, with an estimated average price of $274.06. The stock is now traded at around $295.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 32,585 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Congress Asset Management Co added to a holding in FTI Consulting Inc by 30.94%. The purchase prices were between $105.38 and $140.39, with an estimated average price of $118.25. The stock is now traded at around $143.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 164,190 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Congress Asset Management Co added to a holding in Washington Federal Inc by 170.79%. The purchase prices were between $25.57 and $33.86, with an estimated average price of $29.89. The stock is now traded at around $32.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 172,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Congress Asset Management Co added to a holding in JetBlue Airways Corp by 499.85%. The purchase prices were between $14.03 and $21.64, with an estimated average price of $17.32. The stock is now traded at around $19.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 203,740 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Congress Asset Management Co sold out a holding in Hubbell Inc. The sale prices were between $155.6 and $190.01, with an estimated average price of $172.77.

Congress Asset Management Co sold out a holding in Brooks Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $66.32 and $90.93, with an estimated average price of $80.81.

Congress Asset Management Co sold out a holding in HMS Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $36.11 and $36.98, with an estimated average price of $36.73.

Congress Asset Management Co sold out a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The sale prices were between $110.72 and $210.04, with an estimated average price of $151.16.

Congress Asset Management Co sold out a holding in Quidel Corp. The sale prices were between $123.19 and $254, with an estimated average price of $185.33.

Congress Asset Management Co sold out a holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The sale prices were between $219.93 and $238.82, with an estimated average price of $231.63.