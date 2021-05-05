Logo
Congress Asset Management Co Buys Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Asbury Automotive Group Inc, Sells S&P Global Inc, Crown Castle International Corp, Verizon Communications Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Congress Asset Management Co (Current Portfolio) buys Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Asbury Automotive Group Inc, CME Group Inc, InMode, sells S&P Global Inc, Crown Castle International Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, Digital Turbine Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Congress Asset Management Co . As of 2021Q1, Congress Asset Management Co owns 353 stocks with a total value of $11.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CONGRESS ASSET MANAGEMENT CO 's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/congress+asset+management+co+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CONGRESS ASSET MANAGEMENT CO
  1. First Republic Bank (FRC) - 1,469,313 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.91%
  2. Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) - 569,686 shares, 1.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.79%
  3. Ciena Corp (CIEN) - 3,655,467 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.70%
  4. Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) - 601,183 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.57%
  5. Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM) - 1,041,221 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.72%
New Purchase: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)

Congress Asset Management Co initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $163.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 595,429 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Congress Asset Management Co initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $41.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 2,659,864 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Asbury Automotive Group Inc (ABG)

Congress Asset Management Co initiated holding in Asbury Automotive Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $142.61 and $201.07, with an estimated average price of $168.41. The stock is now traded at around $206.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 406,745 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH)

Congress Asset Management Co initiated holding in Lantheus Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.77 and $21.66, with an estimated average price of $18.17. The stock is now traded at around $22.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 461,181 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Onto Innovation Inc (ONTO)

Congress Asset Management Co initiated holding in Onto Innovation Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.77 and $66.48, with an estimated average price of $59.6. The stock is now traded at around $64.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 133,467 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Valmont Industries Inc (VMI)

Congress Asset Management Co initiated holding in Valmont Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $173.21 and $248.51, with an estimated average price of $221.84. The stock is now traded at around $251.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 38,272 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CME Group Inc (CME)

Congress Asset Management Co added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 714.07%. The purchase prices were between $178.79 and $214.04, with an estimated average price of $196.76. The stock is now traded at around $203.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 432,639 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: InMode Ltd (INMD)

Congress Asset Management Co added to a holding in InMode Ltd by 96.00%. The purchase prices were between $46.34 and $76.61, with an estimated average price of $64.92. The stock is now traded at around $82.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 278,322 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Congress Asset Management Co added to a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc by 612.08%. The purchase prices were between $235.85 and $295.74, with an estimated average price of $274.06. The stock is now traded at around $295.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 32,585 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: FTI Consulting Inc (FCN)

Congress Asset Management Co added to a holding in FTI Consulting Inc by 30.94%. The purchase prices were between $105.38 and $140.39, with an estimated average price of $118.25. The stock is now traded at around $143.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 164,190 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Washington Federal Inc (WAFD)

Congress Asset Management Co added to a holding in Washington Federal Inc by 170.79%. The purchase prices were between $25.57 and $33.86, with an estimated average price of $29.89. The stock is now traded at around $32.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 172,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU)

Congress Asset Management Co added to a holding in JetBlue Airways Corp by 499.85%. The purchase prices were between $14.03 and $21.64, with an estimated average price of $17.32. The stock is now traded at around $19.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 203,740 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Hubbell Inc (HUBB)

Congress Asset Management Co sold out a holding in Hubbell Inc. The sale prices were between $155.6 and $190.01, with an estimated average price of $172.77.

Sold Out: Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS)

Congress Asset Management Co sold out a holding in Brooks Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $66.32 and $90.93, with an estimated average price of $80.81.

Sold Out: HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY)

Congress Asset Management Co sold out a holding in HMS Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $36.11 and $36.98, with an estimated average price of $36.73.

Sold Out: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

Congress Asset Management Co sold out a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The sale prices were between $110.72 and $210.04, with an estimated average price of $151.16.

Sold Out: Quidel Corp (QDEL)

Congress Asset Management Co sold out a holding in Quidel Corp. The sale prices were between $123.19 and $254, with an estimated average price of $185.33.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV)

Congress Asset Management Co sold out a holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The sale prices were between $219.93 and $238.82, with an estimated average price of $231.63.



Here is the complete portfolio of CONGRESS ASSET MANAGEMENT CO . Also check out:

