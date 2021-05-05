Logo
Streettalk Advisors, LLC Buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MBS ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, Sells BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image
Houston, TX, based Investment company Streettalk Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MBS ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF, sells BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Streettalk Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Streettalk Advisors, LLC owns 329 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Streettalk Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/streettalk+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Streettalk Advisors, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 369,554 shares, 13.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.51%
  2. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 871,974 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.63%
  3. iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 532,303 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.39%
  4. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 844,135 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.62%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 341,513 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.19%
New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)

Streettalk Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $58.96 and $66.86, with an estimated average price of $63.22. The stock is now traded at around $69.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 100,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP)

Streettalk Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. The purchase prices were between $57 and $75.36, with an estimated average price of $67.55. The stock is now traded at around $64.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 156,664 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Streettalk Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $127.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 46,145 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Streettalk Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $85.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 54,710 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

Streettalk Advisors, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $216.22 and $256.12, with an estimated average price of $236.93. The stock is now traded at around $239.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 15,786 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU)

Streettalk Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.22 and $31.87, with an estimated average price of $30.83. The stock is now traded at around $33.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 96,026 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Streettalk Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.62%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 844,135 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

Streettalk Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 52.39%. The purchase prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15. The stock is now traded at around $108.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 532,303 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)

Streettalk Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 84.96%. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.800100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 237,266 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

Streettalk Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 42.42%. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $55.34, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.002500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 606,176 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Streettalk Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 57.11%. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $272.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 90,784 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF (USIG)

Streettalk Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF by 40.50%. The purchase prices were between $58.36 and $61.41, with an estimated average price of $59.99. The stock is now traded at around $59.542300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 454,801 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT)

Streettalk Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF. The sale prices were between $61.31 and $69.57, with an estimated average price of $65.9.

Sold Out: iShares Latin America 40 ETF (ILF)

Streettalk Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Latin America 40 ETF. The sale prices were between $26.32 and $30.77, with an estimated average price of $28.3.

Sold Out: Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC)

Streettalk Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Blueprint Medicines Corp. The sale prices were between $90.71 and $108.28, with an estimated average price of $99.79.

Sold Out: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)

Streettalk Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $44.72 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $45.15.

Sold Out: Schrodinger Inc (SDGR)

Streettalk Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Schrodinger Inc. The sale prices were between $64.61 and $113.09, with an estimated average price of $90.24.

Sold Out: Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE)

Streettalk Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $23.21 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $37.92.



Here is the complete portfolio of Streettalk Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

insider