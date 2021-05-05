Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. Buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, General Motors Co, Amazon.com Inc, Sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Zebra Technologies Corp, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

New Purchases: GM, AMAT, CCI, DXC, ABT,

GM, AMAT, CCI, DXC, ABT, Added Positions: IWM, SPY, QQQ, AVGO, AMZN, PANW, CRM, XLF, MU, AMT, GS, SCZ, VGT, CVX, IJR, RTX, VZ, CSCO, PFE, VHT, WM, CMCSA, BABA, BRK.B, MDT, VTRS, HD, PWR, PEP,

IWM, SPY, QQQ, AVGO, AMZN, PANW, CRM, XLF, MU, AMT, GS, SCZ, VGT, CVX, IJR, RTX, VZ, CSCO, PFE, VHT, WM, CMCSA, BABA, BRK.B, MDT, VTRS, HD, PWR, PEP, Reduced Positions: EEM, JPST, DIS, BP, TOTL, MDY, MSFT, AAPL, VIGI, INTC, GOOGL, JPM, PFF,

EEM, JPST, DIS, BP, TOTL, MDY, MSFT, AAPL, VIGI, INTC, GOOGL, JPM, PFF, Sold Out: ZBRA, MS, ADI,

Investment company Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, General Motors Co, Amazon.com Inc, Broadcom Inc, Applied Materials Inc, sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Zebra Technologies Corp, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, The Walt Disney Co, Morgan Stanley during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. owns 73 stocks with a total value of $165 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vantage+financial+partners+ltd.%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 66,546 shares, 15.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.51% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 278,555 shares, 12.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 58,942 shares, 11.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.10% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 56,367 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.29% Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 336,995 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.49%

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $57.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 9,768 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $131.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,525 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26. The stock is now traded at around $183.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. initiated holding in DXC Technology Co. The purchase prices were between $24.89 and $31.26, with an estimated average price of $27.4. The stock is now traded at around $33.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64. The stock is now traded at around $118.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.29%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $223.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 56,367 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 121.15%. The purchase prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8. The stock is now traded at around $447.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,495 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 26.43%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3292.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 598 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 82.98%. The purchase prices were between $316.85 and $396.9, with an estimated average price of $357.23. The stock is now traded at around $341.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 53.61%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $217.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,725 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 72.86%. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $85.339100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. sold out a holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $378.13 and $512.69, with an estimated average price of $446.55.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. sold out a holding in Analog Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $144.06 and $163.8, with an estimated average price of $153.85.