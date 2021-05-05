Logo
Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. Buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, General Motors Co, Amazon.com Inc, Sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Zebra Technologies Corp, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, General Motors Co, Amazon.com Inc, Broadcom Inc, Applied Materials Inc, sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Zebra Technologies Corp, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, The Walt Disney Co, Morgan Stanley during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. owns 73 stocks with a total value of $165 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vantage+financial+partners+ltd.%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc.
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 66,546 shares, 15.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.51%
  2. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 278,555 shares, 12.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05%
  3. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 58,942 shares, 11.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.10%
  4. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 56,367 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.29%
  5. Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 336,995 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.49%
New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $57.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 9,768 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $131.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,525 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26. The stock is now traded at around $183.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: DXC Technology Co (DXC)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. initiated holding in DXC Technology Co. The purchase prices were between $24.89 and $31.26, with an estimated average price of $27.4. The stock is now traded at around $33.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64. The stock is now traded at around $118.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.29%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $223.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 56,367 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 121.15%. The purchase prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8. The stock is now traded at around $447.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,495 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 26.43%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3292.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 598 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 82.98%. The purchase prices were between $316.85 and $396.9, with an estimated average price of $357.23. The stock is now traded at around $341.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 53.61%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $217.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,725 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 72.86%. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $85.339100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. sold out a holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $378.13 and $512.69, with an estimated average price of $446.55.

Sold Out: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61.

Sold Out: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. sold out a holding in Analog Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $144.06 and $163.8, with an estimated average price of $153.85.



Here is the complete portfolio of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc.. Also check out:

1. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider