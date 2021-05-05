Tolleson Wealth Management, Inc. Buys Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF, Sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, GameStop Corp

New Purchases: RETA, VGSH, AIV, COP, PSX, AMG, CUZ, UBSI,

Investment company Tolleson Wealth Management, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF, Apartment Investment & Management Co, ConocoPhillips, sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, GameStop Corp, Black Stone Minerals LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tolleson Wealth Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Tolleson Wealth Management, Inc. owns 69 stocks with a total value of $211 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund (EEMA) - 212,410 shares, 9.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 192,329 shares, 8.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.96% Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL) - 214,292 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 39,056 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) - 148,132 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08%

Tolleson Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.25 and $132.81, with an estimated average price of $116.75. The stock is now traded at around $91.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.09%. The holding were 108,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tolleson Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $61.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 16,164 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tolleson Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Apartment Investment & Management Co. The purchase prices were between $4.59 and $6.23, with an estimated average price of $5.06. The stock is now traded at around $6.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 50,234 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tolleson Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $55.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,415 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tolleson Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Phillips 66. The purchase prices were between $67.38 and $88.66, with an estimated average price of $78.44. The stock is now traded at around $84.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,425 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tolleson Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Affiliated Managers Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.11 and $152.06, with an estimated average price of $131.01. The stock is now traded at around $167.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,465 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tolleson Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 33.03%. The purchase prices were between $35.14 and $37.12, with an estimated average price of $36.25. The stock is now traded at around $38.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 84,572 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tolleson Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E by 33.16%. The purchase prices were between $61.48 and $65.18, with an estimated average price of $63.18. The stock is now traded at around $63.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,028 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tolleson Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in GameStop Corp. The sale prices were between $17.25 and $347.51, with an estimated average price of $117.03.

Tolleson Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Black Stone Minerals LP. The sale prices were between $7.25 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $8.89.