Cowa, Llc Buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, Sells Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares Core MSCI Total I

Author's Avatar
insider
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Cowa, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, McDonald's Corp, sells Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, ViacomCBS Inc, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cowa, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Cowa, Llc owns 343 stocks with a total value of $143 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of COWA, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cowa%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of COWA, LLC
  1. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN) - 308,572 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 188.71%
  2. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 102,813 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.26%
  3. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 98,042 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.38%
  4. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 20,674 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.03%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 45,283 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.81%
New Purchase: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Cowa, Llc initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56. The stock is now traded at around $214.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 2,187 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Cowa, Llc initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85. The stock is now traded at around $486.212500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 838 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Cowa, Llc initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $135.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 2,759 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Avnet Inc (AVT)

Cowa, Llc initiated holding in Avnet Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.31 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $38.67. The stock is now traded at around $43.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 8,017 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sabre Corp (SABR)

Cowa, Llc initiated holding in Sabre Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.78 and $16.83, with an estimated average price of $13.52. The stock is now traded at around $12.574000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 12,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Spire Inc (SR)

Cowa, Llc initiated holding in Spire Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.32 and $75.53, with an estimated average price of $66.71. The stock is now traded at around $75.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,532 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN)

Cowa, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating by 188.71%. The purchase prices were between $30.56 and $30.64, with an estimated average price of $30.62. The stock is now traded at around $30.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.31%. The holding were 308,572 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Cowa, Llc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 410.14%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $330.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 23,742 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD)

Cowa, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 168.05%. The purchase prices were between $31.87 and $39.27, with an estimated average price of $35.93. The stock is now traded at around $40.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 110,504 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Cowa, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.38%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $75.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 98,042 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Cowa, Llc added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 37086.83%. The purchase prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87. The stock is now traded at around $234.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 104,495 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Cowa, Llc added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 210.22%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $64.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 23,772 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Cowa, Llc sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53.

Sold Out: SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (DWX)

Cowa, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $36.19 and $38.48, with an estimated average price of $37.22.

Sold Out: GAN Ltd (GAN)

Cowa, Llc sold out a holding in GAN Ltd. The sale prices were between $17.63 and $30.53, with an estimated average price of $25.44.

Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Cowa, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68.

Sold Out: PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (PFN)

Cowa, Llc sold out a holding in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II. The sale prices were between $9.93 and $10.33, with an estimated average price of $10.16.

Sold Out: Inari Medical Inc (NARI)

Cowa, Llc sold out a holding in Inari Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $77.91 and $125.92, with an estimated average price of $103.98.



