Cowa, Llc Buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, Sells Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares Core MSCI Total I

Investment company Cowa, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, McDonald's Corp, sells Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, ViacomCBS Inc, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cowa, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Cowa, Llc owns 343 stocks with a total value of $143 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN) - 308,572 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 188.71% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 102,813 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.26% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 98,042 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.38% SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 20,674 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.03% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 45,283 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.81%

Cowa, Llc initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56. The stock is now traded at around $214.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 2,187 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cowa, Llc initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85. The stock is now traded at around $486.212500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 838 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cowa, Llc initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $135.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 2,759 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cowa, Llc initiated holding in Avnet Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.31 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $38.67. The stock is now traded at around $43.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 8,017 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cowa, Llc initiated holding in Sabre Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.78 and $16.83, with an estimated average price of $13.52. The stock is now traded at around $12.574000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 12,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cowa, Llc initiated holding in Spire Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.32 and $75.53, with an estimated average price of $66.71. The stock is now traded at around $75.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,532 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cowa, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating by 188.71%. The purchase prices were between $30.56 and $30.64, with an estimated average price of $30.62. The stock is now traded at around $30.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.31%. The holding were 308,572 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cowa, Llc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 410.14%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $330.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 23,742 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cowa, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 168.05%. The purchase prices were between $31.87 and $39.27, with an estimated average price of $35.93. The stock is now traded at around $40.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 110,504 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cowa, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.38%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $75.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 98,042 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cowa, Llc added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 37086.83%. The purchase prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87. The stock is now traded at around $234.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 104,495 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cowa, Llc added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 210.22%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $64.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 23,772 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cowa, Llc sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53.

Cowa, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $36.19 and $38.48, with an estimated average price of $37.22.

Cowa, Llc sold out a holding in GAN Ltd. The sale prices were between $17.63 and $30.53, with an estimated average price of $25.44.

Cowa, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68.

Cowa, Llc sold out a holding in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II. The sale prices were between $9.93 and $10.33, with an estimated average price of $10.16.

Cowa, Llc sold out a holding in Inari Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $77.91 and $125.92, with an estimated average price of $103.98.