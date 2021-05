NGAM Advisors, L.P. Buys iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, Alphabet Inc, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Sells Verizon Communications Inc, Crown Castle International Corp, Electronic Arts Inc

Boston, MA, based Investment company NGAM Advisors, L.P. Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, Alphabet Inc, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index , CME Group Inc, sells Verizon Communications Inc, Crown Castle International Corp, Electronic Arts Inc, S&P Global Inc, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NGAM Advisors, L.P.. As of 2021Q1, NGAM Advisors, L.P. owns 1248 stocks with a total value of $19.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,145,383 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.35% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 142,512 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.74% Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,268,792 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.37% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,626,796 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.12% Visa Inc (V) - 1,298,737 shares, 1.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.58%

NGAM Advisors, L.P. initiated holding in TechnipFMC PLC. The purchase prices were between $7.02 and $12.83, with an estimated average price of $9.53. The stock is now traded at around $8.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,816,652 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NGAM Advisors, L.P. initiated holding in Universal Display Corp. The purchase prices were between $189.08 and $260.29, with an estimated average price of $231.11. The stock is now traded at around $221.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 86,241 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NGAM Advisors, L.P. initiated holding in Leslies Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.93 and $31.34, with an estimated average price of $25.55. The stock is now traded at around $29.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 634,782 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NGAM Advisors, L.P. initiated holding in Levi Strauss & Co. The purchase prices were between $19.45 and $25.71, with an estimated average price of $22.35. The stock is now traded at around $30.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 430,783 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NGAM Advisors, L.P. initiated holding in The Chemours Co. The purchase prices were between $23.53 and $28.74, with an estimated average price of $26.6. The stock is now traded at around $33.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 208,165 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NGAM Advisors, L.P. initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $144.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 42,829 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NGAM Advisors, L.P. added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 63.26%. The purchase prices were between $68.09 and $73.16, with an estimated average price of $70.98. The stock is now traded at around $74.870100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,921,013 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NGAM Advisors, L.P. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 20.01%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2321.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 126,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NGAM Advisors, L.P. added to a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co by 135.57%. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $163.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 450,292 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NGAM Advisors, L.P. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index by 33.21%. The purchase prices were between $121.06 and $131.2, with an estimated average price of $126.71. The stock is now traded at around $134.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,197,057 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NGAM Advisors, L.P. added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 398.36%. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $41.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,082,384 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NGAM Advisors, L.P. added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 195.41%. The purchase prices were between $178.79 and $214.04, with an estimated average price of $196.76. The stock is now traded at around $203.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 202,004 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NGAM Advisors, L.P. sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75.

NGAM Advisors, L.P. sold out a holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $14.15 and $16.93, with an estimated average price of $15.88.

NGAM Advisors, L.P. sold out a holding in PRA Health Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $120.83 and $153.76, with an estimated average price of $135.7.

NGAM Advisors, L.P. sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28.

NGAM Advisors, L.P. sold out a holding in Brady Corp. The sale prices were between $45.83 and $57.7, with an estimated average price of $52.27.

