Have You Suffered Losses Greater Than $75,000 Investing In Romeo Power? Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Securities Class Action Investigation

PHILADELPHIA, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of investors of ROMEO POWER, INC. (f/k/a RMG ACQUISITION CORP) (Romeo Power or the Company) (: RMO) to determine whether the Company engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On April 16, 2021, a class action lawsuit was filed in United States District Court, Southern District of New York, on behalf of Romeo Power investors who purchased, or otherwise acquired, the Companys securities between October 5, 2020 through March 30, 2021, both dates inclusive (the Class Period).

According to the class action complaint, unknown to investors, Romeo Power was suffering from an acute shortage of high-quality battery cells, which are key raw materials for Romeo Powers battery packs and modules, due to supply constraints. The complaint alleges that contrary to the Romeo Power Defendants representations, (i) Romeo Power had only two battery cell suppliers, not four; (ii) the future potential risks that Defendants warned of concerning supply disruption or shortage had already occurred and were already negatively affecting Romeo Powers business, operations and prospects; (iii) Romeo Power did not have the battery cell inventory to accommodate end-user demand and ramp up production in 2021; (iv) Romeo Powers supply constraint was a material hindrance to Romeo Powers revenue growth; and (v) Romeo Powers supply chain for battery cells was not hedged, but, in fact, was totally at risk and beholden to just two battery cell suppliers and the spot market for their 2021 inventory. Given the supply constraint that Romeo Power was experiencing during the Class Period, the Romeo Power Defendants had no reasonable basis, according to the complaint, to represent that the Company had the ability to meet customer demand and that it would support growth in revenue in 2021.

