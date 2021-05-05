Ademi LLP Investigates Claims of Securities Fraud against ChemoCentryx Inc.

MILWAUKEE, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ: CCXI). The investigation results from inaccurate statements ChemoCentryx may have made regarding its business operations and prospects.

The investigation focuses on whether ChemoCentryx's properly disclosed or was even aware that its clinical trial for its vasculitis candidate, avacopan, was unduly complex and lacked long-term safety data. On May 4, the FDA released a briefing document raising uncertainties about the interpretability of data and the clinical meaningfulness of results of the clinical trial and "proposed to the Applicant several alternative trial designs that could more directly and reliably assess the efficacy of avacopan for the proposed indication and mitigate many of the uncertainties discussed above."

