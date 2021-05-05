Logo
Casio Recognizes Educators During Teacher Appreciation Week

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

Company's Free Educational Resources Provide Support for Educators and Students at School and Home

PR Newswire

DOVER, N.J., May 5, 2021

DOVER, N.J., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Teacher Appreciation Week is celebrated across the nation and Casio America Inc. recognizes the pivotal role educators play in mentoring and supporting the development of students. As we approach the end of the second school year of hybrid/remote learning, it's important to acknowledge their dedication in helping students reach their full potential. There are many ways to show your appreciation, from thank you notes and fun video recordings to gift certificates and classroom goodies, but one gift they will certainly appreciate is meaningful activities that reinforce the children's classroom learning at home. Casio offers free web-based mathematics resources and compatible calculators, to help students keep their math skills fresh and encourage learning throughout the school year and beyond.

Casio logo (PRNewsfoto/Casio America, Inc.)

ClassPad.net
The free all-in-one web-based mathematics software, ClassPad.net, will help keep students' math skills fresh throughout the school year. Geared for the K-12 level and beyond, the software is designed to make the creativity of mathematics more accessible, interactive and personalized helping parents, students and teachers learn about/how to work through critical mathematical concepts, as well as how to use the company's extensive portfolio of education technology.

Webinar Series
In addition to online activities and video tutorials, Casio offers weekly educational Webinar Series focused on utilizing ClassPad.net. The webinars cover a variety of math topics that help with remote learning and can be accessed at any time on Casio's educational YouTube Channel. Topics include: Elementary and Middle School Math, Algebra I and II, Geometry, Pre-Calculus, Calculus, and Statistics.

fx-CG500 PRIZM Graphing Calculator
For high school students and beyond, Casio's fx-9750GIII PRIZM Graphing Calculator is compatible with ClassPad.net and brings mathematics to life with user-friendly capabilities. It leverages a new natural display feature for 2D-templates for fractions, roots and other functions to appear on the screen as they are written in the textbook. The fx-9750GIII includes an improved keypad for fractions, standard-to-decimal conversion and scientific notation, as well as expanded menu options for programs and capabilities including Exam Mode, Spreadsheet, Python, Probability Simulator, Geometry and Physium, which enables users to easily reference the periodic table.

Students can sign up for a free ClassPad.net account and view or register for upcoming webinars here. To check out Casio's additional remote learning educational resources, please clickhere.

For additional information on Casio's full portfolio of calculators and education initiatives, please visitwww.CasioEducation.com.

About Casio America, Inc.
Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/casio-recognizes-educators-during-teacher-appreciation-week-301284716.html

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.

