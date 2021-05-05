Logo
Princess Cruises Introduces Dine My Way(SM)

PRNewswire
May 05, 2021
New MedallionClass Enhancement Offers Convenient, Contactless Approach to Dining

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., May 5, 2021

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess, the world's leading international premium cruise line, today unveiled Dine My Way, another flexible MedallionClass enhancement that makes it easy for guests to pre-plan and tailor their dining experiences, and pairs with the revolutionary OceanNowon demand service to offer the ultimate in onboard dining flexibility and convenience.

Dine My Way, gives guests the freedom to make reservations in onboard dining rooms and specialty restaurants at times they prefer and with whom they wish to dine. Dine My Way also helps to optimize capacities in dining rooms and restaurants on board, manage wait times, and gives guests significantly more flexibility.

When making a reservation, guests will be able to:

  • add additional friends or family members with whom they are traveling
  • select their preferred pace of dining (relaxed, quick)
  • indicate their desired seating location (near window, close to entrance) in the Ocean profile
  • share dietary preferences and allergen information
  • pick the same venue and dining time each night

"We believe guests are going to love the control and customization Dine My Way offers," said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president. "Instead of restricting dining choices during the pandemic, we've been able to expand the options for our guests and thanks to the unique, innovative capabilities of the OceanMedallion, reduce wait times and eliminate the need to stand in line."

In addition, Princess' OceanNow on-demand menu has been expanded to include entrees and beverage options from restaurants through-out the ship with guest's requests delivered directly to their location. OceanNow orders can be made using the MedallionClass app on a smart device, via the stateroom TV, or by having a crew member place the order on the guest's behalf.

OceanNow will also include many expanded personalization options so you can order your perfect coffee drink, select your favorite steak sauce toppings, or pizza condiments providing more customization than ever.

"Guests have always appreciated the convenience of OceanNow, and because the pandemic has expanded people's use of 'on-demand' direct delivery services, we think even more guests will embrace the ability to order what they desire and have it delivered to them wherever they are on board," notes Mario Siebaldi, Princess Cruises senior vice president of Guest Experience. "It not only prevents unnecessary queuing, more importantly it elevates the guest experience."

Princess MedallionClass vacations are enabled by the award-winning OceanMedallion, a wearable device that pairs with IoT-driven innovation to significantly enhance and personalize the guest experience.

In addition to service on demand, Princess MedallionClass Vacations are also marked by touchless embarkation and disembarkation, frictionless commerce, and keyless stateroom entry. Additional contactless capabilities accessible using smart phones and tablets include way-finding; family and friends locator; and interactive fun.

About Princess Cruises
One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is the world's leading international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 14 modern cruise ships, carrying two million guests each year to 380 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts have curated 170 itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises is continuously recognized as "Best Cruise Line for Itineraries." In 2017 Princess Cruises, with parent company Carnival Corporation, introduced MedallionClass Vacations enabled by the OceanMedallion, the vacation industry's most advanced wearable device, provided free to each guest sailing on a MedallionClass ship. The award-winning innovation offers the fastest way to an effortless personalized vacation giving guests more time to do the things they love most. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc. (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/princess-cruises-introduces-dine-my-waysm-301284694.html

SOURCE Princess Cruises

