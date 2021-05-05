Mullen Group Ltd. Announces Election of Directors

PR Newswire
OKOTOKS, AB, May 5, 2021
OKOTOKS, AB, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - (TSX: MTL) Mullen Group Ltd. ("Mullen Group", "We", "Our" and/or the "Corporation") announced today that the nominees listed in the Corporation's Information Circular Proxy Statement dated March 16, 2021, were elected as directors of the Corporation at its annual general meeting held on May 4, 2021.
By resolution passed via ballot, the following six nominees were elected as directors of the Corporation to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Corporation, or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the ballot were as follows:
Nominee
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
Christine McGinley
61,371,196
92.64%
4,874,073
7.36%
Stephen H. Lockwood
60,060,053
90.66%
6,185,216
9.34%
David E. Mullen
61,847,925
93.36%
4,397,344
6.64%
Murray K. Mullen
60,375,694
91.14%
5,869,575
8.86%
Philip J. Scherman
61,384,804
92.66%
4,860,465
7.34%
Sonia Tibbatts
57,240,656
86.41%
9,004,613
13.59%
About Mullen Group Ltd.
Mullen Group is one of Canada's largest logistics providers. Our network of independently operated businesses provides a wide range of service offerings including less-than-truckload, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized and specialized hauling transportation. In addition, we provide a diverse set of specialized services related to the energy, mining, forestry and construction industries in western Canada, including water management, fluid hauling and environmental reclamation. The corporate office provides the capital and financial expertise, legal support, technology and systems support, shared services and strategic planning to its independent businesses.
Mullen Group is a publicly traded corporation listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MTL". Additional information is available on our website at www.mullen-group.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Contact Information
Mr. Murray K. Mullen- Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and President
Mr. P. Stephen Clark- Chief Financial Officer
Mr. Richard J. Maloney - Senior Vice President
Ms. Joanna K. Scott - Corporate Secretary & Vice President, Corporate Services
121A - 31 Southridge Drive
Okotoks, Alberta, Canada T1S 2N3
Telephone: 403-995-5200
Fax: 403-995-5296
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mullen-group-ltd-announces-election-of-directors-301284699.html
SOURCE Mullen Group Ltd.