Canon U.S.A. Ranked Number One for Market Share in All United States Laser A3 Multifunction Printer Segments for 2020

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

The Company ranks in the top three across color and monochrome categories

PR Newswire

MELVILLE, N.Y., May 5, 2021

MELVILLE, N.Y., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Showcasing its strength within the A3 market, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is proud to announce the Company has once again ranked as Number One in market share for all United States Laser A3 Multifunction Printer (MFP) segments in 2020, as analyzed by IDC's United States Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker, 2020 (Q4). Per this same report, Canon U.S.A. also ranks in the top three within the A4 Copier/MFP segment across color and monochrome, as well as combined monochrome and color markets.

Canon U.S.A. Ranked Number One for Market Share in All United States Laser A3 Multifunction Printer Segments for 2020

These leadership positions reflect Canon U.S.A.'s commitment to developing high-quality digital imaging solutions to help meet current business and customer needs. For 2020, Canon U.S.A. ranks as Number One in market share for the United States in the following A3 segments:

  • 2020 U.S. Laser A3 Copier/MFP - Monochrome and Color
    #1 Market Share: Canon 23.3%
  • 2020 U.S. Laser A3 Copier/MFP - Monochrome
    #1 Market Share: Canon 25.5%
  • 2020 U.S. Laser A3 Copier/MFP - Color
    #1 Market Share: Canon 21.9%

As businesses continue to navigate through a hybrid working environment, there has been a great need for A3 and A4 solutions to help increase efficiency in both corporate office spaces and home offices. To effectively help meet this demand, Canon continues to innovate and add new products to its existing line-up of high-quality solutions. An example of this includes the Company's expansion of its award-winning imageRUNNER ADVANCE MFP solutions through the addition of new models to the high-quality series. The imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX models are designed specifically to help support new ways of working through a variety of features, such as advanced scan functionality easy-to-implement cloud-ready1 capabilities, and security features2.

"To support new ways of working, Canon U.S.A. has been committed to driving innovation for its channel partners by developing solutions and products that are designed specifically to help support current business and customer needs," said Shinichi Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "Ranking as Number One in market share across monochrome, color, and monochrome and color United States A3 laser categories once again, especially during such a challenging year, serves as a reflection of that commitment. We look forward to continue advancing our diverse line-up of high-quality solutions to help customers as they navigate through the hybrid work environment."

For more information, please visit www.usa.canon.com.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.
Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.4 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (

NYSE:CAJ, Financial), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2020 and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2020. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

1Subscription to a third-party cloud service required. Subject to third-party cloud service provider's terms and conditions.
2Many variables can impact the security of a customer's device and data. Canon does not warrant that the use of its features will prevent malicious attacks, or prevent misuse of devices or data or other security issues.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Canon U.S.A., Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canon-usa-ranked-number-one-for-market-share-in-all-united-states-laser-a3-multifunction-printer-segments-for-2020-301284704.html

SOURCE Canon U.S.A., Inc.

