Pretivm Provides the Annual General and Special Meeting Voting Results

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pretium Resources Inc. (TSX/:PVG) (Pretivm or the Company) announces the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders held on May 4, 2021 (the Meeting).

Meeting Results

A total of 127,506,744 (67.88%) of Pretivms common shares were represented at the Meeting.

All matters brought forth at the Meeting were approved, including the election of the eight nominees listed in Pretivms management information circular for the Meeting as directors of the Company. Detailed results of the votes are set out below.

Number of Directors

Setting the number of Directors at eight:

Votes for% ForVotes Against% Against
111,761,22597.80%2,513,4462.20%

Election of Directors

NomineeVotes for% ForVotes Withheld% Withheld
Richard OBrien110,080,64196.33%4,194,0303.67%
Jacques Perron113,992,57799.75%282,0940.25%
George Paspalas111,579,53797.64%2,695,1342.36%
David Smith111,529,40797.60%2,745,2642.40%
Faheem Tejani109,670,25795.97%4,604,4144.03%
Jeane Hull112,031,43498.04%2,243,2371.96%
Thomas Peregoodoff113,342,60699.18%932,0650.82%
Maryse Saint-Laurent113,922,90499.69%351,7670.31%

Peter Birkey, who did not stand for re-election as a director at the Meeting, completed his tenure on Pretivms Board of Directors (the Board) yesterday. Mr. Birkey joined the Companys Board in 2014 and served as Chair of the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee and was a key member of the Audit Committee.

On behalf of Pretivms Board of Directors, I would like to thank Peter for his exemplary leadership over his considerable tenure as the Company evolved from exploration and development to a mid-tier gold producer, stated Richard OBrien, Chair of the Board. I would also like to acknowledge his contributions to the Companys other successes, including a steady record of strong cash flow generation since commencement of production, the implementation of ESG standards and reporting, and significant advances in corporate governance policies and practices. The Board wishes Mr. Birkey all the success in his future endeavours.

Pretivm also announced that Maryse Saint-Laurent has been elected as a new independent director of the Company.

Continued Mr. OBrien, We look forward to having Maryse join our Board. We will benefit from her wealth of experience as a business-oriented corporate, transactional and securities lawyer and governance advisor in the natural resource sector. Her diverse background in corporate governance and human resources will compliment our Boards capabilities.

Ms. Saint-Laurent has over 25 years of experience as a legal executive, corporate director and senior advisor in the energy, electricity and mining sectors. She has led several M&A and financing transactions and has a strong governance background. She possesses several years of experience in human resources, compensation and benefits/pension management. Ms. Saint-Laurent also serves as a director of the Alberta Securities Commission, Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. and North American Construction Group Ltd. She holds a LLM from York University, Osgoode Hall Law School, and an LLB, BA and Certification in Human Resources from the University of Alberta.

Appointment of Auditors

The appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Companys auditors and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration:

Votes for% ForVotes Withheld% Withheld
127,244,20599.79%262,5390.21%

Amended Advance Notice Policy

To ratify, confirm and approve the amendments to the Companys Advance Notice Policy, which sets out the advance notice requirements for director nominations:

Votes for% ForVotes Against% Against
69,221,30960.57%45,053,36239.43%

Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

To authorize and approve a non-binding resolution accepting the Companys approach to executive compensation:

Votes for% ForVotes Against% Against
111,495,54297.57%2,779,1292.43%

Committee Appointments

Following the Meeting, the Board reconstituted its committee memberships as follows:

Committee Committee Membership
AuditDavid Smith (Chair)
Faheem Tejani
Tom Peregoodoff
CompensationJeane Hull (Chair)
David Smith
Maryse Saint-Laurent
Corporate Governance and NominatingFaheem Tejani (Chair)
Maryse Saint-Laurent
George Paspalas
Safety, Sustainability and Technical George Paspalas (Chair)
Jeane Hull
Tom Peregoodoff

About Pretivm

Pretivm is an intermediate gold producer with the high-grade gold underground Brucejack Mine.

For further information contact:

Troy Shultz
Manager, Investor Relations &
Corporate Communications

Pretium Resources Inc.
Suite 2300, Four Bentall Centre, 1055 Dunsmuir Street
PO Box 49334 Vancouver, BC V7X 1L4
(604) 558-1784
[email protected]
(SEDAR filings: Pretium Resources Inc.)

