PeopleReady Earns Top Honors in 2021 Muse Creative Awards





In recognition of creative and design excellence,staffing leader PeopleReady was presented with three 2021 Muse Creative Awards. Singled out in a field of nearly 4,000 entries from around the world, PeopleReadys We Are Ready branding refresh and creative efforts earned top honors in the annual international competition hosted by the International Awards Associate (IAA).





PeopleReady received a platinum Muse award in the corporate identity category for its branding refresh, which is focused on its new Work Within Reach brand promise and underscores its deep commitment to providing solutions that meet candidates where they are and enable companies to connect with the quality workforce they need. The staffing leader also earned gold awards in the website category for its website redesignwhich complements recent enhancements to its tools to connect people and work faster and more easily than ever beforeand in the strategic program category for its gamified internal communications campaign aimed at driving employee engagement in the companys new culture framework.









Staffing firms have become vital in helping job seekers and businesses navigate an ever-changing workforce landscape. And PeopleReady is honored to be recognized by the IAA for our purpose-driven innovation and creativity in support of our efforts to put quality work and a quality workforce within reach, said Taryn Owen, president of PeopleReady. Were proud of our brand and culture work and the role its helping to play in fueling PeopleReadys transformation of the staffing industry.









There is a saying that there is nothing new under the sun. It couldnt be any further from the truththere is always something fresh and exciting from the competitors every year, said Kenjo Ong, CEO of IAA. Our platform exists to promote and encourage excellence in different bodies of professionals in varying industries. Given the recent pandemic, the team in IAA is continuously humbled by the sheer perseverance and willpower shown by people in overcoming the odds in their respective industries.









PeopleReadys refreshed brand and website redesign help to highlight the staffing leaders recently implemented state-of-the-art, centralized sourcing and recruitment engine as well as a new virtual onboarding experience that puts Work Within Reach for more than 90,000 job seekers each month. Also, continued optimizations of PeopleReadys award-winning JobStack%26reg%3B+app, with enhancements such as a new Apply to Dispatch feature, make it easier than ever to connect people and work. This feature has reduced the time it takes for candidates to get hired and assigned to a position by 87%, enabling PeopleReady to connect customers with the workforce they need more quickly.









